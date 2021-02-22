 

Sports Illustrated’s March Issue Features the Gonzaga Bulldogs, College Basketball’s Newest Superpower

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 20:19  |  20   |   |   

The Gonzaga Bulldogs could be the first NCAA Division I men’s team to go undefeated since Indiana in 1976. In the March cover story, senior writer Greg Bishop speaks with coach Mark Few and current and former players about Gonzaga’s rise over the last 21 years, exploring the evolution and persistence it takes to build a national powerhouse. Along with coach Few, the cover features Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005808/en/

Sports Illustrated’s March issue featuring the Gonzaga Bulldogs hits newsstands Feb. 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

Sports Illustrated’s March issue featuring the Gonzaga Bulldogs hits newsstands Feb. 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

The print edition hits newsstands Feb. 23 and feature stories are available to digital subscribers now on SI.com.

The March issue includes features such as:

Power QB: Even for stars, the NFL’s player-movement power dynamic has always heavily favored owners and teams. That has changed quickly in 2021 when, in a matter of seven days in January, three superstar quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford -- plotted their next moves from their current teams. Writer Conor Orr answers the question, what will happen to football once the franchise quarterbacks start to roam?

The Ball is Live: For several years now, as home run totals have risen and fallen and risen again, it’s been the biggest mystery in baseball: is MLB juicing the baseball? Senior writer Stephanie Apstein teamed up with astrophysicist Meredith Wills to find out. After some ball smuggling, code-breaking and expert measuring, SI found out: the answer is yes.

These Men Can’t Dunk: Dunking is basketball’s most recognizable, marketable act—and yet even in the NBA, there’s a small subset of players who have never attempted an in-game slam. Contributor Shaker Samman takes a closer look at NBA life below the rim.

The Unlikely Closer: The Lakers’ Alex Caruso is an undrafted former G Leaguer and might be the NBA’s most memeable player. And come crunch time, he might be the league’s best team’s most dangerous player. Caruso feels he’s living the sweet life, and staff writer Rohan Nadkarni talks to him about the winding road that led him here.

Loaded for Bear: New Jersey’s black bear population is booming, creating more opportunities for human interaction. Animal rights groups argue against relaxed hunting laws designed to help control the population, but as contributing writer Brian Burnsed explains, the details of a ghastly bear attack that killed a state park hiker leave the state divided on what to do with its 2,500 black bears.

Other highlights

  • Leading Off: At 18 years old, Dusty Henricksen is carving out a niche as one of the world’s best snowboarders. SI snapped photos of Henricksen during a training session on California’s Mammoth Mountain.
  • Scorecard: Senior writer Jon Wertheim discusses how YouTube is transforming -- and saving -- boxing.
  • Game plan: Deputy editor Mark Bechtel reviews a new Cool Papa Bell biography.
  • SI Full Frame: Jeffery Salter looks back at an iconic Serena Williams shoot.
  • Newsmakers: Senior writer Pat Forde walks us through how Klete Keller veered from Olympic gold medalist to Capitol insurrectionist.

To schedule a broadcast or print interview, contact SI at media@maven.io.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products. Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a best-in-class technology platform empowering premium publishers who impact, inform, educate and entertain. Maven operates the media businesses for Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, and powers over 275 online destinations including History, Maxim, Ski Magazine, and Biography. Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Illustrated’s March Issue Features the Gonzaga Bulldogs, College Basketball’s Newest Superpower The Gonzaga Bulldogs could be the first NCAA Division I men’s team to go undefeated since Indiana in 1976. In the March cover story, senior writer Greg Bishop speaks with coach Mark Few and current and former players about Gonzaga’s rise over the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update