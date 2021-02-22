 

Cubic Corporation Announces Semiannual Dividend

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular semiannual dividend of $0.135 per share, payable on March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2021. Cubic has consistently paid cash dividends to its shareholders since 1971.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.



