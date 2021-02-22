MarketAxess to Participate in the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Chris Concannon, President and COO, and Tony DeLise, CFO, are scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum at 2:40 p.m. EST on February 24, 2021.



The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://kvgo.com/22nd-annual-financial-services-forum/marketaxess-feb- ...