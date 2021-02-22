DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING publishes preliminary figures for 2020 - Group exceeds forecast for the 2020 fiscal year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Puchheim, February 22, 2021
The market uncertainties triggered by the cross-border lockdown as part of the governmental imposed Corona measures in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year had less of an impact than expected. In contrast to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the second wave onwards provided a significantly higher level of customer activity despite the restrictions, which continued through to the end of the year.
Thus, the upward trend in sales development since the low point in the second quarter of 2020 continued in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year. In addition, the positive margin development of the fourth quarter continued into the final month of December, with the costs associated with Corona measures, being lower than initially assumed in the valuation of the annual financial statements, helped to provide further improvement in results.
The figures announced in this release are preliminary and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final figures for the 2020 fiscal year on March 24, 2021.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com
22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 - 809020
|E-mail:
|ir@stemmer-imaging.com
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9MZ9
|WKN:
|A2G9MZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1170212
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1170212 22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare