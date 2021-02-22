 

DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING publishes preliminary figures for 2020 - Group exceeds forecast for the 2020 fiscal year

Puchheim, February 22, 2021

Puchheim, February 22, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, STEMMER IMAGING's revenue level of EUR 105.2 million slightly exceeds the most recent forecasted range of EUR 100 to 105 million while its EBITDA of EUR 7.2 million significantly exceeds the forecasted range of EUR 5.5 to 6.5 million for the 2020 fiscal year. The EBITDA result thus also exceeded the forecast issued in April 2020 (revenue: EUR 105 to 120 million; EBITDA: EUR 3 to 7 million), despite the decline in revenue.

The market uncertainties triggered by the cross-border lockdown as part of the governmental imposed Corona measures in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year had less of an impact than expected. In contrast to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the second wave onwards provided a significantly higher level of customer activity despite the restrictions, which continued through to the end of the year.

Thus, the upward trend in sales development since the low point in the second quarter of 2020 continued in the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year. In addition, the positive margin development of the fourth quarter continued into the final month of December, with the costs associated with Corona measures, being lower than initially assumed in the valuation of the annual financial statements, helped to provide further improvement in results.

The figures announced in this release are preliminary and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final figures for the 2020 fiscal year on March 24, 2021.

 

Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com

Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 809020
E-mail: ir@stemmer-imaging.com
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9
WKN: A2G9MZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
