 

Mid Penn Bank Disburses over $290 Million in Loans to Small Businesses Through the Paycheck Protection Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 21:02  |  36   |   |   

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank (“Bank”) and MPB Financial Services, Inc., announced today that the Bank has approved and disbursed more than $290 million in loans for small businesses since the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal was opened for community banks on January 19th. The Bank disclosed this information as part of its 8K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the four weeks since the SBA portal was made accessible to community banks to begin processing 2021 PPP Loans, Mid Penn Bank has secured and disbursed loans for 2,047 businesses that employ more than 26,000 workers. The Bank’s team of SBA professionals leaned on the success it created during the first round of PPP in 2020 to create a smooth and efficient process for small business owners to apply and receive funding.

“In the first round of PPP, when we originated over 4,100 PPP loans for small businesses throughout our footprint that desperately needed the funds to protect the paychecks of over 55,000 community members, we established a process and reputation for providing a world class PPP customer experience,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory Ritrievi. “Now, four weeks into the second round of PPP, with refinements to the process that make applying even easier, we again are experiencing tremendous success.  The majority of our PPP borrowers in 2021 had received a 2020 PPP loan from us but we are also adding new-to-us borrowers as a result of the reputation we built in that first round. We are excited with these results as we have already originated over 2,000 round 2 loans while protecting another 25,000+ paychecks.”

The Mid Penn Paycheck Protection Program lending team is led by Natalie Falatek, First Vice President and Director of SBA/guaranteed lending. In 2019, Falatek completed the prestigious 7A Accreditation through the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) Advanced Lender Diploma Program. She is one of only 49 lenders in the country to earn the 7A Accreditation. In 2020, Ms. Falatek received the Coleman PPP Lender of the Year award from the Coleman Report.

To learn more about how we can help a business apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, please visit our PPP resource page at https://midpennbank.com/ppp-second-draw/ or call our SBA Task Force Hotline at 888-472-9778.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Matthew Miller
717-257-9015
matthew.miller@midpennbank.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bank Disburses over $290 Million in Loans to Small Businesses Through the Paycheck Protection Program MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank (“Bank”) and MPB Financial Services, Inc., announced today that the Bank has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Mid Penn Bank Promotes Rob Jones to Southeast Regional President
11.02.21
Mid Penn Bank to Rebrand Offices in First Priority Bank Division
29.01.21
Mid Penn Bank Announces Appointment of Board Member
28.01.21
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2020 Annual Earnings and Declares Dividend