Mandatory notification of trade

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement underlying 50,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 22 February 2021. Mr Beenen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 25 August 2021 and TRS price NOK 37.47 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Beenen owns 46,692 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.

Ståle Andreassen, CFO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement underlying 30,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 22 February 2021. Mr Andreassen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 25 August 2021 and TRS price NOK 37.47 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Andreassen owns 229,273 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.