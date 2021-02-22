 

BW Offshore Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement underlying 50,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 22 February 2021. Mr Beenen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 25 August 2021 and TRS price NOK 37.47 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Beenen owns 46,692 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.

Ståle Andreassen, CFO of BW Offshore, has settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement underlying 30,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited ("BWO") expiring 22 February 2021. Mr Andreassen has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BWO with expiry date 25 August 2021 and TRS price NOK 37.47 per underlying share. In addition, Mr. Andreassen owns 229,273 shares in BWO, as previously disclosed.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 15 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 




