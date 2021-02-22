Hudbay Announces Pricing for US$600 Million of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and Redemption of its Outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2025

The redemption of the 2025 Notes is conditioned upon the successful closing of the offering of the New Notes, contemporaneous with or prior to the redemption date, and certain other terms and conditions set forth in the company’s redemption notice.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today announced that it has priced an offering of US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be issued at 100% of their principal amount, providing the company with gross proceeds of US$600 million. The New Notes offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Hudbay plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the company’s redemption of all of its outstanding US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

The New Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The New Notes will not be qualified by a prospectus in Canada. Unless they are registered or qualified by a prospectus, the New Notes may be offered only in transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act, prospectus qualification under Canadian securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. In the United States, the New Notes will be offered, and sold, only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

There can be no assurance that the New Notes offering will be completed as contemplated or at all and that the proceeds of the offering will be used for the stated intended purpose. In the event the New Notes offering is not closed as contemplated, the 2025 Notes will not be redeemed.