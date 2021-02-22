 

Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Live Webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 21:34  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds invites investors and investment advisors to join a live webinar, Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked? The webinar will take place on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 11:00am EST. Investors and advisors interested may register for the webinar at the link below:

Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked?

Portfolio manager Michael Clare and Senior Investment Analyst Varun Choyah will provide insights on what made Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“TLF”) Canada's #1 Actively Managed ETF over 5-years1 and share their strategy going into the second quarter of 2021. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A. Registrants are welcome to submit questions for panelists to info@bromptongroup.com in advance of the event date.

TLF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of equity securities of global Technology companies, providing the opportunity for capital appreciation, and the opportunity for enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns due to an active covered-call writing program. The Fund has a current distribution of $0.80 per unit per annum, representing a cash distribution rate of 4.0% based on the February 18, 2021 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TLF also offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Compound Annual Returns(2) 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR Since
Inception
TLF 		Since
Inception
TLF.U
Tech Leaders Income ETF (CAD Hedged) 35.3% 21.7% 25.4% 14.3%  
Tech Leaders Income ETF (USD) 38.1% - - - 36.5%

1) Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on 5-year total return performance as at January 31, 2021. TLF: Absolute ranking among 136 non-index ETFs in Canada that have a minimum 5-year performance history. Rankings accessed on February 18, 2021. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (i) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Live Webinar TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX:TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds invites investors and investment advisors to join a live webinar, Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked? The webinar will take place on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 11:00am …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin