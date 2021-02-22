Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Live Webinar

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds invites investors and investment advisors to join a live webinar, Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked? The webinar will take place on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 11:00am EST. Investors and advisors interested may register for the webinar at the link below:

Portfolio manager Michael Clare and Senior Investment Analyst Varun Choyah will provide insights on what made Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“TLF”) Canada's #1 Actively Managed ETF over 5-years1 and share their strategy going into the second quarter of 2021. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A. Registrants are welcome to submit questions for panelists to info@bromptongroup.com in advance of the event date.

TLF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of equity securities of global Technology companies, providing the opportunity for capital appreciation, and the opportunity for enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns due to an active covered-call writing program. The Fund has a current distribution of $0.80 per unit per annum, representing a cash distribution rate of 4.0% based on the February 18, 2021 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TLF also offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Compound Annual Returns (2) 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR Since

Inception

TLF Since

Inception

TLF.U Tech Leaders Income ETF (CAD Hedged) 35.3% 21.7% 25.4% 14.3% Tech Leaders Income ETF (USD) 38.1% - - - 36.5%

1) Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on 5-year total return performance as at January 31, 2021. TLF: Absolute ranking among 136 non-index ETFs in Canada that have a minimum 5-year performance history. Rankings accessed on February 18, 2021. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (i) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.