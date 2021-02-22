Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences which are being held virtually:

Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:40 pm ET H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:15 pm ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.