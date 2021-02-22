Frequency Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 1/2 Data Showing Hearing Improvements in Acquired Sensorineural Hearing Loss Patients Receiving FX-322

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced the publication of its FX-322 Phase 1/2 study results in Otology & Neurotology, a leading peer-reviewed journal focused on disorders of the ear. The data show hearing improvements in adults with acquired sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) and the first-known linkage of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics for a potential hearing restoration therapy.

Findings from the Phase 1/2 study of FX-322, the company’s lead product candidate to treat SNHL, showed statistically significant increases in word recognition (WR) and words-in-noise (WIN) scores. Individuals with stable SNHL that received a single dose of FX-322 showed improvements in the number of words recognized in quiet from baseline to day 90 in the WR test (p=0.029) and the level of background noise in which words could be identified in the WIN test (p=0.012). There were no meaningful changes in the WR and WIN scores of the placebo group. FX-322 was also shown to be well tolerated. The publication includes data demonstrating consistent cochlear drug delivery in both preclinical and human studies. FX-322 is currently being evaluated in a larger Phase 2a study, with results anticipated later this quarter.

The study data will be presented today at the leading international hearing research conference, the Association for Research in Otolaryngology 44th Annual MidWinter Meeting.

“Healthy hearing is not just about the volume of sound, but about the broader ability to communicate. The most frequent complaint from patients with hearing loss is their inability to understand speech, which is due to a lack of clarity and loss of intelligibility where patients can’t recognize words and follow conversations, particularly in background noise,” said Christina Runge, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Sciences at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Director of the Koss Cochlear Implant Program, a member of the Company’s clinical advisory board and an author on the publication. “These Phase 1/2 data are the first to show a potential therapeutic solution to address intelligibility, a key unmet need for those with SNHL.”