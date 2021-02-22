Alpine Immune Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate at the Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference, H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, and Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: Available on demand beginning 7:00 a.m. ET/4:00 a.m. PT

Event: Company Presentation

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET/10:50 a.m. PT

Event: Company Presentation

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer presentations will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentations will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

