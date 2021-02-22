Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, on sales of $1.5 billion. For the full year 2020, Boise Cascade reported net income of $175.0 million, or $4.44 per share, on sales of $5.5 billion. Fourth quarter and full year earnings per share were negatively impacted by $1.10 per share and $1.69 per share, respectively, related to the events further described below.
Fourth quarter 2020 results included the following non-cash items that negatively effected reported earnings (after-tax amounts assume a 25% tax rate):
- $6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax, related to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Plan Termination).
- $38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects upon Plan Termination.
Full year 2020 results include the above items, as well as the following:
- $15.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax accelerated depreciation and other curtailment related costs, or $0.32 per share after-tax, due to the permanent curtailment of I-joist production at our Roxboro, North Carolina, facility.
- $14.0 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share after-tax, as the Company refinanced its senior notes at a lower interest rate with an extended maturity.
For further information, see "Balance Sheet and Liquidity" and "Wood Products" below.
“In the face of many challenges presented by extraordinary market conditions and the pandemic, I am proud that we delivered the best safety performance in our Company’s history in 2020. Our associates showed great resilience, and we fully leveraged our proven values to provide direction and clarity to our team during these unprecedented times,” commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “We reinvested in our businesses through door shop expansions in Texas, facility expansions in a few key distribution markets, and the log utilization center project at our Florien mill. We also provided dividends to our shareholders and supported our team and communities in response to natural disasters in Louisiana and Oregon. I am optimistic and confident about 2021 and the future of Boise Cascade.”
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Highlights
|
|
|
4Q 2020
|
|
4Q 2019
|
|
% change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
% change
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per-share data and percentages)
|
Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
1,472,231
|
|
|
$
|
1,101,713
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,474,838
|
|
|
$
|
4,643,404
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
26,001
|
|
|
14,647
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
174,979
|
|
|
80,925
|
|
|
116
|
%
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
0.66
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
|
4.44
|
|
|
2.06
|
|
|
116
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
113,139
|
|
|
45,243
|
|
|
150
|
%
|
|
423,098
|
|
|
214,575
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
Segment Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products sales
|
|
$
|
358,661
|
|
|
$
|
296,286
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,323,901
|
|
|
$
|
1,275,167
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Wood Products income
|
|
40,848
|
|
|
8,062
|
|
|
407
|
%
|
|
127,720
|
|
|
54,197
|
|
|
136
|
%
|
Wood Products EBITDA 1
|
|
54,517
|
|
|
22,651
|
|
|
141
|
%
|
|
198,861
|
|
|
111,868
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
Building Materials Distribution sales
|
|
1,330,078
|
|
|
986,969
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
4,952,018
|
|
|
4,137,719
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
Building Materials Distribution income
|
|
67,081
|
|
|
26,254
|
|
|
156
|
%
|
|
247,494
|
|
|
116,236
|
|
|
113
|
%
|
Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1
|
|
72,927
|
|
|
31,585
|
|
|
131
|
%
|
|
269,954
|
|
|
137,005
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.
As both a manufacturer and a distributor, our 2020 financial results were favorably impacted by higher commodity wood products pricing compared to pricing in 2019. During 2020, our business experienced rapidly evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19, and various restrictions that limited residential construction activity. In response to COVID-19 uncertainties, early in the second quarter, our Wood Products segment and many other producers in our industry reduced production levels. In addition, many companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of building materials dramatically reduced inventory levels in late first quarter and early second quarter in response to falling commodity wood products prices and future demand uncertainty. As restrictions were loosened or rescinded, construction activity resumed mid-second quarter and continued at a robust pace throughout the remainder of 2020. Across commodity product lines, product demand in the third quarter exceeded supply, and producers struggled to restore capacity because of COVID-19 related disruptions and natural disasters, causing significant increases in commodity products prices. In the fourth quarter, composite lumber and panel prices fell sharply during October and November 2020 before a strong pricing rebound in December 2020. Our BMD warehouse sales were strong throughout the third and fourth quarters as our retail lumberyard customers relied on our broad base of inventory and high service levels to minimize their working capital investment given COVID-19 related uncertainties and historically high commodity product prices. In addition, we have had strong demand from our home center customers in response to elevated repair and remodel and "do-it-yourself" activity as people are spending more time at home during the pandemic.
In the fourth quarter 2020, total U.S. housing starts increased 12% compared to the same period in 2019. Single-family housing starts, the primary driver of our sales volumes, also increased 30%. For the full year 2020, total and single-family housing starts increased 7% and 12%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.
Wood Products
Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), increased $62.4 million, or 21%, to $358.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $296.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood and lumber prices, as well as higher sales volumes for I-joists. Demand for plywood in fourth quarter 2020 far outpaced industry production levels, driving the continued favorable pricing. These increases were offset partially by decreased net sales prices for LVL and I-joists (collectively referred to as EWP), as well as lower sales volumes for plywood and LVL. Wood Products' segment income increased $32.8 million to $40.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood and lumber sales prices, as well as higher I-joists sales volumes. These improvements were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs, as well as lower net sales prices of EWP.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales, including sales to BMD, increased $48.7 million, or 4%, to $1,323.9 million from $1,275.2 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood prices, as well as higher sales volumes for I-joists. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes of plywood and LVL, and lower net sales prices for EWP. The lower volume for plywood sales reflects our continued work to optimize veneer into EWP production, as well as periodic short-term disruptions related to COVID-19. Wood Products' segment income increased $73.5 million to $127.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood sales prices, as well as higher I-joist sales volumes and lower manufacturing costs. These improvements were offset partially by accelerated depreciation of $15.0 million and other closure-related costs of $1.7 million at our Roxboro, North Carolina facility, as well as lower EWP prices and higher wood fiber costs. In addition, selling and distribution expenses increased $1.9 million.
Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:
|
|
|
4Q 2020 vs. 4Q 2019
|
|
2020 vs. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Net Selling Prices
|
|
|
|
|
LVL
|
|
(3)%
|
|
(2)%
|
I-joists
|
|
(4)%
|
|
(2)%
|
Plywood
|
|
62%
|
|
30%
|
Sales Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
LVL
|
|
(2)%
|
|
(3)%
|
I-joists
|
|
27%
|
|
6%
|
Plywood
|
|
(3)%
|
|
(6)%
Building Materials Distribution
BMD's sales increased $343.1 million, or 35%, to $1,330.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $987.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 26% and 9%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 62%, general line product sales increased 16%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 15%. BMD segment income increased $40.8 million to $67.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $26.3 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The improvement in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $45.4 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products, as well as higher sales of general line products and EWP compared with fourth quarter 2019. The increase in gross margin during fourth quarter 2020 was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $4.1 million.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales increased $814.3 million, or 20%, to $4,952.0 million from $4,137.7 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven by a sales price and sales volume increases of 13% and 7%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 34%, general line product sales increased 11%, and sales of EWP increased 6%. BMD segment income increased $131.3 million to $247.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $116.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $173.0 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products, as well as higher sales of general line products compared with 2019. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses of $35.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively.
Unallocated Corporate Costs
Unallocated corporate expenses increased $6.2 million to $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $34.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was due primarily to higher incentive compensation and business interruption losses. As part of our self-insured risk retention program, corporate absorbed approximately $3.5 million of estimated business interruption losses at Wood Products facilities in 2020. The losses resulted from downtime at our Louisiana manufacturing facilities due to hurricanes and from a fire-related production disruption at our Chester, South Carolina, plywood plant.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Boise Cascade ended fourth quarter 2020 with $405.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $345.2 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $750.6 million. The Company had $443.8 million of outstanding debt at December 31, 2020.
On July 27, 2020, we issued $400 million of 4.875% senior notes due July 1, 2030 (2030 Notes). With proceeds from the 2030 Notes issuance, we retired $350 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) and paid-off our American AgCredit term loan of $45.0 million. In connection with these transactions, we recognized a pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $14.0 million during 2020.
In December 2020, we eliminated our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Pension Plan). The process of eliminating the Pension Plan included lump-sum payments made to eligible plan participants at their election and the purchase of a buy-out group annuity contract (Buy-Out) from The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential), which was funded with plan assets. When the Buy-Out became effective on December 31, 2020, we irrevocably transferred to Prudential the future benefit obligations and annuity administration for all remaining plan participants (or their beneficiaries) in the Pension Plan. These transactions fully eliminated the liabilities of our Pension Plan, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of $6.2 million in fourth quarter 2020.
Prior to the Plan Termination, "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" on our Consolidated Balance Sheet included the stranded tax effects of our conversion from a limited liability company to a corporation in 2013 and the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") in 2017. Upon Plan Termination, these stranded tax effects of $38.8 million were required to be released into income tax expense under GAAP. For additional information on the Plan Termination, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We expect capital expenditures in 2021 to total approximately $80 million to $90 million. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of a number of factors, including acquisitions, efforts to accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, and timing of equipment purchases.
Dividends
On February 5, 2021, our board of directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of our common stock, payable on March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2021.
Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.
Outlook
As we begin 2021, Wood Products continues to experience periodic short-term disruptions at many locations due to COVID-19 as we continue to make efforts to restore production rates to pre-COVID-19 levels in response to strong end-product demand, particularly for our EWP. In addition, we have experienced COVID-19 related short-term disruptions at our BMD locations and our activity levels across our distribution network continue to vary widely as COVID-19 impacts geographies across the U.S. to differing degrees, and federal, state, or local restrictions are implemented or rescinded. To date, we have not experienced significant supply chain disruptions that would limit our ability to meet customer delivery commitments or source the necessary raw materials and finished goods needed by our operations. We continue to conduct business with modifications to mill and distribution center housekeeping and cleanliness protocols, employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of certain sales and marketing events, among other modifications. In addition, we continue to actively monitor evolving developments and may take actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state, or local authorities, or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and stockholders.
While there continues to be a heightened level of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, low mortgage rates, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue in 2021. Furthermore, with homeowners spending more time at home, repair and remodel spending may remain elevated as homeowners invest in existing homes. As of February 2021, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2021 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. was 1.51 million units, compared with actual housing starts of 1.38 million in 2020 and 1.29 million in 2019, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support the higher level of forecasted housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, the impacts of COVID-19 on residential construction and residential repair-and-remodeling activity are uncertain.
Strong demand when coupled with capacity constraints in late fourth quarter 2020 and early first quarter 2021 created supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace and historically high pricing levels for commodity lumber and panel products. As a wholesale distributor of a broad mix of commodity products and a manufacturer of certain commodity products, our sales and profitability are influenced by changes in commodity product prices.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.
Webcast and Conference Call
Boise Cascade will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.
To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use participant passcode 9687894 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.
A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern through Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 9687894. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade's website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt.
We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.
|
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per-share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
1,472,231
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,101,713
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,589,313
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,474,838
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,643,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
|
1,233,182
|
|
|
|
939,375
|
|
|
|
1,261,697
|
|
|
|
4,536,051
|
|
|
|
3,965,776
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,909
|
|
|
|
20,501
|
|
|
|
20,029
|
|
|
|
95,169
|
|
|
|
80,141
|
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
102,366
|
|
|
|
98,280
|
|
|
|
122,884
|
|
|
|
428,279
|
|
|
|
390,739
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
17,737
|
|
|
|
19,008
|
|
|
|
26,060
|
|
|
|
78,636
|
|
|
|
71,072
|
|
|
Loss on curtailment of facility
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(103
|
)
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(783
|
)
|
|
|
1,373,091
|
|
|
|
1,076,938
|
|
|
|
1,430,741
|
|
|
|
5,139,809
|
|
|
|
4,506,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
99,140
|
|
|
|
24,775
|
|
|
|
158,572
|
|
|
|
335,029
|
|
|
|
136,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
556
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
449
|
|
|
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
|
(6,466
|
)
|
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
|
(7,457
|
)
|
|
|
(2,474
|
)
|
|
Interest expense
|
(6,167
|
)
|
|
|
(6,596
|
)
|
|
|
(7,002
|
)
|
|
|
(26,223
|
)
|
|
|
(26,051
|
)
|
|
Interest income
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
|
2,811
|
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
255
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
(2,426
|
)
|
|
|
(2,963
|
)
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13,968
|
)
|
|
|
(13,968
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11,781
|
)
|
|
|
(5,423
|
)
|
|
|
(20,747
|
)
|
|
|
(48,718
|
)
|
|
|
(28,228
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
87,359
|
|
|
|
19,352
|
|
|
|
137,825
|
|
|
|
286,311
|
|
|
|
108,231
|
|
|
Income tax provision
|
(61,358
|
)
|
|
|
(4,705
|
)
|
|
|
(34,633
|
)
|
|
|
(111,332
|
)
|
|
|
(27,306
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
26,001
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,647
|
|
|
|
$
|
103,192
|
|
|
|
$
|
174,979
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
39,317
|
|
|
|
39,093
|
|
|
|
39,315
|
|
|
|
39,277
|
|
|
|
39,039
|
|
|
Diluted
|
39,587
|
|
|
|
39,418
|
|
|
|
39,526
|
|
|
|
39,431
|
|
|
|
39,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.45
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.44
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.
|
Wood Products Segment
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment sales
|
$
|
358,661
|
|
|
$
|
296,286
|
|
|
|
$
|
363,674
|
|
|
$
|
1,323,901
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,275,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
|
292,425
|
|
|
261,611
|
|
|
|
268,930
|
|
|
1,075,015
|
|
|
|
1,117,540
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
13,669
|
|
|
14,589
|
|
|
|
13,938
|
|
|
71,141
|
|
|
|
57,671
|
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
8,147
|
|
|
8,201
|
|
|
|
9,684
|
|
|
33,367
|
|
|
|
31,485
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
3,508
|
|
|
3,962
|
|
|
|
5,084
|
|
|
15,055
|
|
|
|
14,442
|
|
|
Loss on curtailment of facility
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
64
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
317,813
|
|
|
288,224
|
|
|
|
297,639
|
|
|
1,196,181
|
|
|
|
1,220,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
$
|
40,848
|
|
|
$
|
8,062
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,035
|
|
|
$
|
127,720
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(percentage of sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment sales
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
|
81.5
|
%
|
|
88.3
|
|
%
|
|
73.9
|
%
|
|
81.2
|
|
%
|
|
87.6
|
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
|
%
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
5.4
|
|
%
|
|
4.5
|
|
%
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
|
%
|
|
2.5
|
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
|
%
|
Loss on curtailment of facility
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
88.6
|
%
|
|
97.3
|
|
%
|
|
81.8
|
%
|
|
90.4
|
|
%
|
|
95.7
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
|
%
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
|
%
|
Building Materials Distribution Segment
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment sales
|
$
|
1,330,078
|
|
|
|
$
|
986,969
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,437,683
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,952,018
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,137,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
|
1,156,836
|
|
|
|
859,102
|
|
|
|
1,201,722
|
|
|
|
4,258,784
|
|
|
|
3,617,477
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,846
|
|
|
|
5,331
|
|
|
|
5,686
|
|
|
|
22,460
|
|
|
|
20,769
|
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
94,162
|
|
|
|
90,027
|
|
|
|
113,146
|
|
|
|
394,689
|
|
|
|
359,039
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
6,322
|
|
|
|
6,365
|
|
|
|
9,282
|
|
|
|
28,945
|
|
|
|
24,785
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(169
|
)
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
|
(587
|
)
|
|
|
1,262,997
|
|
|
|
960,715
|
|
|
|
1,329,782
|
|
|
|
4,704,524
|
|
|
|
4,021,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
$
|
67,081
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,254
|
|
|
|
$
|
107,901
|
|
|
|
$
|
247,494
|
|
|
|
$
|
116,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(percentage of sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment sales
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation)
|
87.0
|
|
%
|
|
87.0
|
|
%
|
|
83.6
|
|
%
|
|
86.0
|
|
%
|
|
87.4
|
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
0.4
|
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
|
0.4
|
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
7.1
|
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
|
%
|
|
8.0
|
|
%
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
0.5
|
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
|
%
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
%
|
|
95.0
|
|
%
|
|
97.3
|
|
%
|
|
92.5
|
|
%
|
|
95.0
|
|
%
|
|
97.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
2.7
|
|
%
|
|
7.5
|
|
%
|
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
|
%
|
Segment Information
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Segment sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products
|
$
|
358,661
|
|
|
|
$
|
296,286
|
|
|
|
$
|
363,674
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,323,901
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,275,167
|
|
|
Building Materials Distribution
|
1,330,078
|
|
|
|
986,969
|
|
|
|
1,437,683
|
|
|
|
4,952,018
|
|
|
|
4,137,719
|
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
(216,508
|
)
|
|
|
(181,542
|
)
|
|
|
(212,044
|
)
|
|
|
(801,081
|
)
|
|
|
(769,482
|
)
|
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
1,472,231
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,101,713
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,589,313
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,474,838
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,643,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products
|
$
|
40,848
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,062
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,035
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,720
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,197
|
|
|
Building Materials Distribution
|
67,081
|
|
|
|
26,254
|
|
|
|
107,901
|
|
|
|
247,494
|
|
|
|
116,236
|
|
|
Total segment income
|
107,929
|
|
|
|
34,316
|
|
|
|
173,936
|
|
|
|
375,214
|
|
|
|
170,433
|
|
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
(8,789
|
)
|
|
|
(9,541
|
)
|
|
|
(15,364
|
)
|
|
|
(40,185
|
)
|
|
|
(33,974
|
)
|
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
99,140
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,775
|
|
|
|
$
|
158,572
|
|
|
|
$
|
335,029
|
|
|
|
$
|
136,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products
|
$
|
54,517
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,651
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,973
|
|
|
|
$
|
198,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,868
|
|
|
Building Materials Distribution
|
72,927
|
|
|
|
31,585
|
|
|
|
113,587
|
|
|
|
269,954
|
|
|
|
137,005
|
|
See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.
|
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
405,382
|
|
|
$
|
285,237
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
Trade, less allowances of $1,111 and $591
|
375,865
|
|
|
215,894
|
|
Related parties
|
201
|
|
|
568
|
|
Other
|
15,067
|
|
|
15,184
|
|
Inventories
|
503,480
|
|
|
497,596
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
8,860
|
|
|
8,285
|
|
Total current assets
|
1,308,855
|
|
|
1,022,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
461,456
|
|
|
476,949
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
62,447
|
|
|
64,228
|
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets
|
29,523
|
|
|
21,798
|
|
Timber deposits
|
11,761
|
|
|
12,287
|
|
Goodwill
|
60,382
|
|
|
60,382
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
16,574
|
|
|
17,797
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,460
|
|
|
7,952
|
|
Other assets
|
7,260
|
|
|
9,194
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,965,718
|
|
|
$
|
1,693,351
|
|
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands, except per-share data)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
$
|
307,653
|
|
|
|
$
|
222,930
|
|
|
Related parties
|
1,199
|
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
118,400
|
|
|
|
83,943
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
8,101
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
8,477
|
|
|
|
6,723
|
|
|
Other
|
80,172
|
|
|
|
69,772
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
524,002
|
|
|
|
384,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
443,792
|
|
|
|
440,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
25,951
|
|
|
|
45,586
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
56,001
|
|
|
|
58,029
|
|
|
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
31,607
|
|
|
|
23,419
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
18,263
|
|
|
|
26,694
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
15,303
|
|
|
|
12,757
|
|
|
|
147,125
|
|
|
|
166,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,568 and 44,353 shares issued, respectively
|
446
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost
|
(138,909
|
)
|
|
|
(138,909
|
)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
538,006
|
|
|
|
533,345
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,078
|
)
|
|
|
(50,248
|
)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
452,334
|
|
|
|
356,698
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
850,799
|
|
|
|
701,330
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,965,718
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,693,351
|
|
|
Boise Cascade Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
Year Ended December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash provided by (used for) operations
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
174,979
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,925
|
|
|
Items in net income not using (providing) cash
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other
|
97,131
|
|
|
|
82,377
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
7,820
|
|
|
|
7,973
|
|
|
Pension expense
|
8,125
|
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
27,497
|
|
|
|
9,025
|
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
|
Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance)
|
1,476
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other
|
169
|
|
|
|
(353
|
)
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
13,968
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
(159,906
|
)
|
|
|
2,160
|
|
|
Inventories
|
(6,249
|
)
|
|
|
40,176
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
(1,133
|
)
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
131,541
|
|
|
|
5,212
|
|
|
Pension contributions
|
(12,759
|
)
|
|
|
(5,238
|
)
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
9,022
|
|
|
|
19,387
|
|
|
Other
|
409
|
|
|
|
(1,949
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by operations
|
294,516
|
|
|
|
245,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by (used for) investment
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
(79,429
|
)
|
|
|
(82,720
|
)
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses and facilities
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15,676
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sales of facilities
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,493
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of assets and other
|
713
|
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
Net cash used for investment
|
(78,716
|
)
|
|
|
(94,065
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by (used for) financing
|
|
|
|
Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
|
Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility
|
(405,774
|
)
|
|
|
(5,500
|
)
|
|
Payments of deferring financing costs
|
(6,222
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
(79,195
|
)
|
|
|
(53,954
|
)
|
|
Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards
|
(3,309
|
)
|
|
|
(3,574
|
)
|
|
Other
|
(1,155
|
)
|
|
|
(488
|
)
|
|
Net cash used for financing
|
(95,655
|
)
|
|
|
(58,016
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
120,145
|
|
|
|
93,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of the period
|
285,237
|
|
|
|
191,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of the period
|
$
|
405,382
|
|
|
|
$
|
285,237
|
|
Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information
The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.
|
(a)
|
EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
26,001
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,647
|
|
|
|
$
|
103,192
|
|
|
|
$
|
174,979
|
|
|
|
$
|
80,925
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
6,167
|
|
|
|
6,596
|
|
|
|
7,002
|
|
|
|
26,223
|
|
|
|
26,051
|
|
|
Interest income
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(1,066
|
)
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
|
(999
|
)
|
|
|
(2,811
|
)
|
|
Income tax provision
|
61,358
|
|
|
|
4,705
|
|
|
|
34,633
|
|
|
|
111,332
|
|
|
|
27,306
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,909
|
|
|
|
20,501
|
|
|
|
20,029
|
|
|
|
95,169
|
|
|
|
80,141
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
113,394
|
|
|
|
45,383
|
|
|
|
164,743
|
|
|
|
406,704
|
|
|
|
211,612
|
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
(255
|
)
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,968
|
|
|
|
13,968
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
113,139
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,243
|
|
|
|
$
|
178,564
|
|
|
|
$
|
423,098
|
|
|
|
$
|
214,575
|
|
The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Wood Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
$
|
40,848
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,062
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,035
|
|
|
|
$
|
127,720
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,197
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
13,669
|
|
|
|
14,589
|
|
|
|
13,938
|
|
|
|
71,141
|
|
|
|
57,671
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
54,517
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,651
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,973
|
|
|
|
$
|
198,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building Materials Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
$
|
67,081
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,254
|
|
|
|
$
|
107,901
|
|
|
|
$
|
247,494
|
|
|
|
$
|
116,236
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,846
|
|
|
|
5,331
|
|
|
|
5,686
|
|
|
|
22,460
|
|
|
|
20,769
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
72,927
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,585
|
|
|
|
$
|
113,587
|
|
|
|
$
|
269,954
|
|
|
|
$
|
137,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
$
|
(8,789
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(9,541
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,364
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(40,185
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(33,974
|
)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
556
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
449
|
|
|
Pension expense (excluding service costs)
|
(6,466
|
)
|
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
|
(7,457
|
)
|
|
|
(2,474
|
)
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
255
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
(2,426
|
)
|
|
|
(2,963
|
)
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13,968
|
)
|
|
|
(13,968
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
394
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
|
1,701
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(14,050
|
)
|
|
|
(8,853
|
)
|
|
|
(28,817
|
)
|
|
|
(62,111
|
)
|
|
|
(37,261
|
)
|
|
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
|
(255
|
)
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,968
|
|
|
|
13,968
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Corporate adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(14,305
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,993
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,996
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(45,717
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(34,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total company adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
113,139
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,243
|
|
|
|
$
|
178,564
|
|
|
|
$
|
423,098
|
|
|
|
$
|
214,575
|
|
|
