Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Boise Cascade Company ("Boise Cascade," the "Company," "we," or "our") (NYSE: BCC) today reported fourth quarter net income of $26.0 million, or $0.66 per share, on sales of $1.5 billion. For the full year 2020, Boise Cascade reported net income of $175.0 million, or $4.44 per share, on sales of $5.5 billion. Fourth quarter and full year earnings per share were negatively impacted by $1.10 per share and $1.69 per share, respectively, related to the events further described below.

$6.2 million of pre-tax pension settlement charges, or $0.12 per share after-tax, related to the elimination of our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Plan Termination).

$38.8 million of income tax expense, or $0.98 per share, related to the release of stranded tax effects upon Plan Termination.

Full year 2020 results include the above items, as well as the following:

$15.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, of pre-tax accelerated depreciation and other curtailment related costs, or $0.32 per share after-tax, due to the permanent curtailment of I-joist production at our Roxboro, North Carolina, facility.

$14.0 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt, or $0.27 per share after-tax, as the Company refinanced its senior notes at a lower interest rate with an extended maturity.

For further information, see "Balance Sheet and Liquidity" and "Wood Products" below.

“In the face of many challenges presented by extraordinary market conditions and the pandemic, I am proud that we delivered the best safety performance in our Company’s history in 2020. Our associates showed great resilience, and we fully leveraged our proven values to provide direction and clarity to our team during these unprecedented times,” commented Nate Jorgensen, CEO. “We reinvested in our businesses through door shop expansions in Texas, facility expansions in a few key distribution markets, and the log utilization center project at our Florien mill. We also provided dividends to our shareholders and supported our team and communities in response to natural disasters in Louisiana and Oregon. I am optimistic and confident about 2021 and the future of Boise Cascade.”

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Highlights

4Q 2020 4Q 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change (in thousands, except per-share data and percentages) Consolidated Results Sales $ 1,472,231 $ 1,101,713 34 % $ 5,474,838 $ 4,643,404 18 % Net income 26,001 14,647 78 % 174,979 80,925 116 % Net income per common share - diluted 0.66 0.37 78 % 4.44 2.06 116 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 113,139 45,243 150 % 423,098 214,575 97 % Segment Results Wood Products sales $ 358,661 $ 296,286 21 % $ 1,323,901 $ 1,275,167 4 % Wood Products income 40,848 8,062 407 % 127,720 54,197 136 % Wood Products EBITDA 1 54,517 22,651 141 % 198,861 111,868 78 % Building Materials Distribution sales 1,330,078 986,969 35 % 4,952,018 4,137,719 20 % Building Materials Distribution income 67,081 26,254 156 % 247,494 116,236 113 % Building Materials Distribution EBITDA 1 72,927 31,585 131 % 269,954 137,005 97 % 1 For reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, see summary notes at the end of this press release.

As both a manufacturer and a distributor, our 2020 financial results were favorably impacted by higher commodity wood products pricing compared to pricing in 2019. During 2020, our business experienced rapidly evolving market conditions and economic uncertainties surrounding the impact of COVID-19, and various restrictions that limited residential construction activity. In response to COVID-19 uncertainties, early in the second quarter, our Wood Products segment and many other producers in our industry reduced production levels. In addition, many companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of building materials dramatically reduced inventory levels in late first quarter and early second quarter in response to falling commodity wood products prices and future demand uncertainty. As restrictions were loosened or rescinded, construction activity resumed mid-second quarter and continued at a robust pace throughout the remainder of 2020. Across commodity product lines, product demand in the third quarter exceeded supply, and producers struggled to restore capacity because of COVID-19 related disruptions and natural disasters, causing significant increases in commodity products prices. In the fourth quarter, composite lumber and panel prices fell sharply during October and November 2020 before a strong pricing rebound in December 2020. Our BMD warehouse sales were strong throughout the third and fourth quarters as our retail lumberyard customers relied on our broad base of inventory and high service levels to minimize their working capital investment given COVID-19 related uncertainties and historically high commodity product prices. In addition, we have had strong demand from our home center customers in response to elevated repair and remodel and "do-it-yourself" activity as people are spending more time at home during the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter 2020, total U.S. housing starts increased 12% compared to the same period in 2019. Single-family housing starts, the primary driver of our sales volumes, also increased 30%. For the full year 2020, total and single-family housing starts increased 7% and 12%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.

Wood Products

Wood Products' sales, including sales to Building Materials Distribution (BMD), increased $62.4 million, or 21%, to $358.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $296.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood and lumber prices, as well as higher sales volumes for I-joists. Demand for plywood in fourth quarter 2020 far outpaced industry production levels, driving the continued favorable pricing. These increases were offset partially by decreased net sales prices for LVL and I-joists (collectively referred to as EWP), as well as lower sales volumes for plywood and LVL. Wood Products' segment income increased $32.8 million to $40.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood and lumber sales prices, as well as higher I-joists sales volumes. These improvements were offset partially by higher wood fiber costs, as well as lower net sales prices of EWP.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales, including sales to BMD, increased $48.7 million, or 4%, to $1,323.9 million from $1,275.2 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher plywood prices, as well as higher sales volumes for I-joists. These increases were offset partially by lower sales volumes of plywood and LVL, and lower net sales prices for EWP. The lower volume for plywood sales reflects our continued work to optimize veneer into EWP production, as well as periodic short-term disruptions related to COVID-19. Wood Products' segment income increased $73.5 million to $127.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was due primarily to higher plywood sales prices, as well as higher I-joist sales volumes and lower manufacturing costs. These improvements were offset partially by accelerated depreciation of $15.0 million and other closure-related costs of $1.7 million at our Roxboro, North Carolina facility, as well as lower EWP prices and higher wood fiber costs. In addition, selling and distribution expenses increased $1.9 million.

Comparative average net selling prices and sales volume changes for EWP and plywood are as follows:

4Q 2020 vs. 4Q 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Average Net Selling Prices LVL (3)% (2)% I-joists (4)% (2)% Plywood 62% 30% Sales Volumes LVL (2)% (3)% I-joists 27% 6% Plywood (3)% (6)%

Building Materials Distribution

BMD's sales increased $343.1 million, or 35%, to $1,330.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $987.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the overall increase in sales was driven by sales price and sales volume increases of 26% and 9%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 62%, general line product sales increased 16%, and sales of EWP (substantially all of which is sourced through our Wood Products segment) increased 15%. BMD segment income increased $40.8 million to $67.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $26.3 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The improvement in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $45.4 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products, as well as higher sales of general line products and EWP compared with fourth quarter 2019. The increase in gross margin during fourth quarter 2020 was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses of $4.1 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, sales increased $814.3 million, or 20%, to $4,952.0 million from $4,137.7 million in 2019. The increase in sales was driven by a sales price and sales volume increases of 13% and 7%, respectively. By product line, commodity sales increased 34%, general line product sales increased 11%, and sales of EWP increased 6%. BMD segment income increased $131.3 million to $247.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $116.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in segment income was driven by a gross margin increase of $173.0 million, resulting primarily from improved gross margins on commodity products, as well as higher sales of general line products compared with 2019. The margin improvement was offset partially by increased selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses of $35.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively.

Unallocated Corporate Costs

Unallocated corporate expenses increased $6.2 million to $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $34.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was due primarily to higher incentive compensation and business interruption losses. As part of our self-insured risk retention program, corporate absorbed approximately $3.5 million of estimated business interruption losses at Wood Products facilities in 2020. The losses resulted from downtime at our Louisiana manufacturing facilities due to hurricanes and from a fire-related production disruption at our Chester, South Carolina, plywood plant.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade ended fourth quarter 2020 with $405.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $345.2 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $750.6 million. The Company had $443.8 million of outstanding debt at December 31, 2020.

On July 27, 2020, we issued $400 million of 4.875% senior notes due July 1, 2030 (2030 Notes). With proceeds from the 2030 Notes issuance, we retired $350 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) and paid-off our American AgCredit term loan of $45.0 million. In connection with these transactions, we recognized a pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $14.0 million during 2020.

In December 2020, we eliminated our qualified defined benefit pension plan (Pension Plan). The process of eliminating the Pension Plan included lump-sum payments made to eligible plan participants at their election and the purchase of a buy-out group annuity contract (Buy-Out) from The Prudential Insurance Company of America (Prudential), which was funded with plan assets. When the Buy-Out became effective on December 31, 2020, we irrevocably transferred to Prudential the future benefit obligations and annuity administration for all remaining plan participants (or their beneficiaries) in the Pension Plan. These transactions fully eliminated the liabilities of our Pension Plan, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge of $6.2 million in fourth quarter 2020.

Prior to the Plan Termination, "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" on our Consolidated Balance Sheet included the stranded tax effects of our conversion from a limited liability company to a corporation in 2013 and the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") in 2017. Upon Plan Termination, these stranded tax effects of $38.8 million were required to be released into income tax expense under GAAP. For additional information on the Plan Termination, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We expect capital expenditures in 2021 to total approximately $80 million to $90 million. This level of capital expenditures could increase or decrease as a result of a number of factors, including acquisitions, efforts to accelerate organic growth, exercise of lease purchase options, our financial results, future economic conditions, and timing of equipment purchases.

Dividends

On February 5, 2021, our board of directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of our common stock, payable on March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 22, 2021.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, our future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions, and other factors that our board of directors may deem relevant.

Outlook

As we begin 2021, Wood Products continues to experience periodic short-term disruptions at many locations due to COVID-19 as we continue to make efforts to restore production rates to pre-COVID-19 levels in response to strong end-product demand, particularly for our EWP. In addition, we have experienced COVID-19 related short-term disruptions at our BMD locations and our activity levels across our distribution network continue to vary widely as COVID-19 impacts geographies across the U.S. to differing degrees, and federal, state, or local restrictions are implemented or rescinded. To date, we have not experienced significant supply chain disruptions that would limit our ability to meet customer delivery commitments or source the necessary raw materials and finished goods needed by our operations. We continue to conduct business with modifications to mill and distribution center housekeeping and cleanliness protocols, employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of certain sales and marketing events, among other modifications. In addition, we continue to actively monitor evolving developments and may take actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state, or local authorities, or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and stockholders.

While there continues to be a heightened level of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, low mortgage rates, continuation of work-from-home practices by many in the economy, and demographics in the U.S. have created a favorable demand environment for new residential construction, which we expect to continue in 2021. Furthermore, with homeowners spending more time at home, repair and remodel spending may remain elevated as homeowners invest in existing homes. As of February 2021, the Blue Chip Economic Indicators consensus forecast for 2021 single- and multi-family housing starts in the U.S. was 1.51 million units, compared with actual housing starts of 1.38 million in 2020 and 1.29 million in 2019, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Although we believe that current U.S. demographics support the higher level of forecasted housing starts, and many national home builders are reporting strong near-term backlogs, the impacts of COVID-19 on residential construction and residential repair-and-remodeling activity are uncertain.

Strong demand when coupled with capacity constraints in late fourth quarter 2020 and early first quarter 2021 created supply/demand imbalances in the marketplace and historically high pricing levels for commodity lumber and panel products. As a wholesale distributor of a broad mix of commodity products and a manufacturer of certain commodity products, our sales and profitability are influenced by changes in commodity product prices.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

Boise Cascade will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use participant passcode 9687894 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern through Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 9687894. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release and the accompanying Quarterly Statistical Information as supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity that are not required by or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We define EBITDA as income (loss) before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures because they present a transparent view of our recurring operating performance and allow management to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. We also believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they provide a means to evaluate the operating performance of our segments and our Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by our management and because they are frequently used by investors and other interested parties when comparing companies in our industry that have different financing and capital structures and/or tax rates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, however, are not measures of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income (loss) or segment income (loss) have limitations as analytical tools, including: the inability to determine profitability; the exclusion of interest expense, interest income, and associated significant cash requirements; and the exclusion of depreciation and amortization, which represent unavoidable operating costs. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results. Our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future operational and financial performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 1,472,231 $ 1,101,713 $ 1,589,313 $ 5,474,838 $ 4,643,404 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,233,182 939,375 1,261,697 4,536,051 3,965,776 Depreciation and amortization 19,909 20,501 20,029 95,169 80,141 Selling and distribution expenses 102,366 98,280 122,884 428,279 390,739 General and administrative expenses 17,737 19,008 26,060 78,636 71,072 Loss on curtailment of facility — — — 1,707 — Other (income) expense, net (103 ) (226 ) 71 (33 ) (783 ) 1,373,091 1,076,938 1,430,741 5,139,809 4,506,945 Income from operations 99,140 24,775 158,572 335,029 136,459 Foreign currency exchange gain 556 239 265 357 449 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (6,466 ) (272 ) (302 ) (7,457 ) (2,474 ) Interest expense (6,167 ) (6,596 ) (7,002 ) (26,223 ) (26,051 ) Interest income 41 1,066 113 999 2,811 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 255 140 147 (2,426 ) (2,963 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (13,968 ) (13,968 ) — (11,781 ) (5,423 ) (20,747 ) (48,718 ) (28,228 ) Income before income taxes 87,359 19,352 137,825 286,311 108,231 Income tax provision (61,358 ) (4,705 ) (34,633 ) (111,332 ) (27,306 ) Net income $ 26,001 $ 14,647 $ 103,192 $ 174,979 $ 80,925 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,317 39,093 39,315 39,277 39,039 Diluted 39,587 39,418 39,526 39,431 39,242 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.37 $ 2.62 $ 4.45 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.37 $ 2.61 $ 4.44 $ 2.06 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 1.10 $ 1.70 $ 2.00 $ 1.37

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Wood Products Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales $ 358,661 $ 296,286 $ 363,674 $ 1,323,901 $ 1,275,167 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 292,425 261,611 268,930 1,075,015 1,117,540 Depreciation and amortization 13,669 14,589 13,938 71,141 57,671 Selling and distribution expenses 8,147 8,201 9,684 33,367 31,485 General and administrative expenses 3,508 3,962 5,084 15,055 14,442 Loss on curtailment of facility — — — 1,707 — Other (income) expense, net 64 (139 ) 3 (104 ) (168 ) 317,813 288,224 297,639 1,196,181 1,220,970 Segment income $ 40,848 $ 8,062 $ 66,035 $ 127,720 $ 54,197 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 81.5 % 88.3 % 73.9 % 81.2 % 87.6 % Depreciation and amortization 3.8 % 4.9 % 3.8 % 5.4 % 4.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 2.3 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 2.5 % 2.5 % General and administrative expenses 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Loss on curtailment of facility — % — % — % 0.1 % — % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 88.6 % 97.3 % 81.8 % 90.4 % 95.7 % Segment income 11.4 % 2.7 % 18.2 % 9.6 % 4.3 %

Building Materials Distribution Segment Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales $ 1,330,078 $ 986,969 $ 1,437,683 $ 4,952,018 $ 4,137,719 Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 1,156,836 859,102 1,201,722 4,258,784 3,617,477 Depreciation and amortization 5,846 5,331 5,686 22,460 20,769 Selling and distribution expenses 94,162 90,027 113,146 394,689 359,039 General and administrative expenses 6,322 6,365 9,282 28,945 24,785 Other (income) expense, net (169 ) (110 ) (54 ) (354 ) (587 ) 1,262,997 960,715 1,329,782 4,704,524 4,021,483 Segment income $ 67,081 $ 26,254 $ 107,901 $ 247,494 $ 116,236 (percentage of sales) Segment sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses Materials, labor, and other operating expenses (excluding depreciation) 87.0 % 87.0 % 83.6 % 86.0 % 87.4 % Depreciation and amortization 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.5 % Selling and distribution expenses 7.1 % 9.1 % 7.9 % 8.0 % 8.7 % General and administrative expenses 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Other (income) expense, net — % — % — % — % — % 95.0 % 97.3 % 92.5 % 95.0 % 97.2 % Segment income 5.0 % 2.7 % 7.5 % 5.0 % 2.8 %

Segment Information (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment sales Wood Products $ 358,661 $ 296,286 $ 363,674 $ 1,323,901 $ 1,275,167 Building Materials Distribution 1,330,078 986,969 1,437,683 4,952,018 4,137,719 Intersegment eliminations (216,508 ) (181,542 ) (212,044 ) (801,081 ) (769,482 ) Total net sales $ 1,472,231 $ 1,101,713 $ 1,589,313 $ 5,474,838 $ 4,643,404 Segment income Wood Products $ 40,848 $ 8,062 $ 66,035 $ 127,720 $ 54,197 Building Materials Distribution 67,081 26,254 107,901 247,494 116,236 Total segment income 107,929 34,316 173,936 375,214 170,433 Unallocated corporate costs (8,789 ) (9,541 ) (15,364 ) (40,185 ) (33,974 ) Income from operations $ 99,140 $ 24,775 $ 158,572 $ 335,029 $ 136,459 Segment EBITDA (a) Wood Products $ 54,517 $ 22,651 $ 79,973 $ 198,861 $ 111,868 Building Materials Distribution 72,927 31,585 113,587 269,954 137,005

See accompanying summary notes to consolidated financial statements and segment information.

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 405,382 $ 285,237 Receivables Trade, less allowances of $1,111 and $591 375,865 215,894 Related parties 201 568 Other 15,067 15,184 Inventories 503,480 497,596 Prepaid expenses and other 8,860 8,285 Total current assets 1,308,855 1,022,764 Property and equipment, net 461,456 476,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,447 64,228 Finance lease right-of-use assets 29,523 21,798 Timber deposits 11,761 12,287 Goodwill 60,382 60,382 Intangible assets, net 16,574 17,797 Deferred income taxes 7,460 7,952 Other assets 7,260 9,194 Total assets $ 1,965,718 $ 1,693,351

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands, except per-share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable Trade $ 307,653 $ 222,930 Related parties 1,199 1,624 Accrued liabilities Compensation and benefits 118,400 83,943 Income taxes payable 8,101 — Interest payable 8,477 6,723 Other 80,172 69,772 Total current liabilities 524,002 384,992 Debt Long-term debt 443,792 440,544 Other Compensation and benefits 25,951 45,586 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 56,001 58,029 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,607 23,419 Deferred income taxes 18,263 26,694 Other long-term liabilities 15,303 12,757 147,125 166,485 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 44,568 and 44,353 shares issued, respectively 446 444 Treasury stock, 5,367 shares at cost (138,909 ) (138,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 538,006 533,345 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,078 ) (50,248 ) Retained earnings 452,334 356,698 Total stockholders' equity 850,799 701,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,965,718 $ 1,693,351

Boise Cascade Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used for) operations Net income $ 174,979 $ 80,925 Items in net income not using (providing) cash Depreciation and amortization, including deferred financing costs and other 97,131 82,377 Stock-based compensation 7,820 7,973 Pension expense 8,125 3,121 Deferred income taxes 27,497 9,025 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 2,426 2,963 Loss on curtailment of facility (excluding severance) 1,476 — Other 169 (353 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,968 — Decrease (increase) in working capital, net of acquisitions Receivables (159,906 ) 2,160 Inventories (6,249 ) 40,176 Prepaid expenses and other (1,133 ) (132 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 131,541 5,212 Pension contributions (12,759 ) (5,238 ) Income taxes payable 9,022 19,387 Other 409 (1,949 ) Net cash provided by operations 294,516 245,647 Cash provided by (used for) investment Expenditures for property and equipment (79,429 ) (82,720 ) Acquisitions of businesses and facilities — (15,676 ) Proceeds from sales of facilities — 2,493 Proceeds from sales of assets and other 713 1,838 Net cash used for investment (78,716 ) (94,065 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing Borrowings of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility 400,000 5,500 Payments of long-term debt, including revolving credit facility (405,774 ) (5,500 ) Payments of deferring financing costs (6,222 ) — Dividends paid on common stock (79,195 ) (53,954 ) Tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (3,309 ) (3,574 ) Other (1,155 ) (488 ) Net cash used for financing (95,655 ) (58,016 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 120,145 93,566 Balance at beginning of the period 285,237 191,671 Balance at end of the period $ 405,382 $ 285,237

Summary Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

The Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Information presented herein do not include the notes accompanying the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net income for all periods presented involved estimates and accruals.

(a) EBITDA represents income before interest (interest expense and interest income), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Additionally, we disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which further adjusts EBITDA to exclude the change in fair value of interest rate swaps and loss on extinguishment of debt. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 26,001 $ 14,647 $ 103,192 $ 174,979 $ 80,925 Interest expense 6,167 6,596 7,002 26,223 26,051 Interest income (41 ) (1,066 ) (113 ) (999 ) (2,811 ) Income tax provision 61,358 4,705 34,633 111,332 27,306 Depreciation and amortization 19,909 20,501 20,029 95,169 80,141 EBITDA 113,394 45,383 164,743 406,704 211,612 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (255 ) (140 ) (147 ) 2,426 2,963 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 13,968 13,968 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,139 $ 45,243 $ 178,564 $ 423,098 $ 214,575

The following table reconciles segment income and unallocated corporate costs to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and September 30, 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 September 30,

2020 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Wood Products Segment income $ 40,848 $ 8,062 $ 66,035 $ 127,720 $ 54,197 Depreciation and amortization 13,669 14,589 13,938 71,141 57,671 EBITDA $ 54,517 $ 22,651 $ 79,973 $ 198,861 $ 111,868 Building Materials Distribution Segment income $ 67,081 $ 26,254 $ 107,901 $ 247,494 $ 116,236 Depreciation and amortization 5,846 5,331 5,686 22,460 20,769 EBITDA $ 72,927 $ 31,585 $ 113,587 $ 269,954 $ 137,005 Corporate Unallocated corporate costs $ (8,789 ) $ (9,541 ) $ (15,364 ) $ (40,185 ) $ (33,974 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 556 239 265 357 449 Pension expense (excluding service costs) (6,466 ) (272 ) (302 ) (7,457 ) (2,474 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 255 140 147 (2,426 ) (2,963 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (13,968 ) (13,968 ) — Depreciation and amortization 394 581 405 1,568 1,701 EBITDA (14,050 ) (8,853 ) (28,817 ) (62,111 ) (37,261 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (255 ) (140 ) (147 ) 2,426 2,963 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 13,968 13,968 — Corporate adjusted EBITDA $ (14,305 ) $ (8,993 ) $ (14,996 ) $ (45,717 ) $ (34,298 ) Total company adjusted EBITDA $ 113,139 $ 45,243 $ 178,564 $ 423,098 $ 214,575

