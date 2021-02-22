 

Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure Announce Minority Interest Sale in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:05  |  58   |   |   

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) (Brookfield Infrastructure) today jointly announced that they have agreed to sell a 25% minority interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL) to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (ArcLight) for $830 million. The proceeds will be shared equally between KMI and Brookfield Infrastructure. The value of the minority interest implies an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion for NGPL, which is approximately 11.2 times 2020 EBITDA. Upon closing, KMI and Brookfield Infrastructure will each hold a 37.5% interest in NGPL, and KMI will continue to operate the pipeline.

“Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure are pleased to welcome ArcLight into the NGPL joint venture,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipelines President Tom Martin. “We believe this investment shows the value of natural gas infrastructure both today and in the decades to come.”

For this transaction, NGPL is served by RBC Capital Markets as the exclusive financial adviser and King and Spalding as the legal advisor. Barclays served as the exclusive financial advisor to ArcLight and has provided a committed debt financing to ArcLight to support the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to ArcLight. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

NGPL is the largest transporter of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago-area market as well as one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the country. It is also a major transporter of natural gas to large liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities and other markets located on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. NGPL has approximately 9,100 miles of pipeline, more than 1 million compression horsepower and 288 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working natural gas storage. NGPL provides its customers access to all major natural gas supply basins directly and through its numerous interconnects with intrastate and interstate pipeline systems.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure Announce Minority Interest Sale in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) (Brookfield Infrastructure) today jointly announced that they have agreed to sell a 25% minority interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:56 Uhr
Brookfield Infrastructure Commences Cash and Share Offer to Acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd.
21.02.21
3 Dividendenaktien, die ich sofort kaufen würde
10.02.21
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Intention to Acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd. for C$16.50 per Share in a Transaction Valued at C$13.5 Billion
08.02.21
Diese Dividendenaktien drucken praktisch Geld
03.02.21
Brookfield Infrastructure Reports 2020 Year-End Results
02.02.21
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 Billion

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
78
Kinder Morgan Inc. - jetzt auch an der Börse