Pulse Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the CellFX System for dermatologic procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin

Received CE mark approval for the CellFX System

Initiated the CellFX System Controlled Launch program in the U.S. and Europe, including system implementations and completion of the first procedures performed by participating Key Opinion Leader (KOL) aesthetic dermatologists

Continued preparation to make an FDA 510(k) submission for a sebaceous hyperplasia (SH) specific indication for the CellFX System as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021

Enrolled and treated the first patients in an IDE pivotal comparison study to evaluate the treatment of cutaneous non-genital warts using the CellFX System

“Our diligent efforts throughout 2020 resulted in regulatory clearances for the CellFX System in the U.S. and Europe. We believe these achievements highlight the safety and efficacy of our CellFX System for use in aesthetic dermatology. Along with our clinical investigators, we have built a strong foundation from which we intend to expand CellFX System indications for use, first in aesthetic dermatology and subsequently for other applications over time, as we execute on our stepwise regulatory strategy,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “The detailed and thoughtful preparation by our team has enabled the immediate implementation of our Controlled Launch program of the CellFX System integrated with CellFX CloudConnect services. In both the U.S. and in Europe, we now have KOLs performing CellFX procedures. This measured approach is our top focus in 2021 and will lay the groundwork for long term adoption of the CellFX System with CellFX CloudConnect and growth for Pulse Biosciences.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $20.5 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $29.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Cash used in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $9.1 million. Excluding net proceeds received in our June 2020 rights offering, cash use for the full year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $34.6 million, compared to $34.2 million for the full year 2019.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $13.8 million, compared to $13.9 million for the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $2.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $50.0 million, compared to $48.0 million for the prior year period. Stock-based compensation expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by the expansion of operational infrastructure and increased headcount to support preparations for commercialization.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was ($13.8) million in line with the same ($13.8) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was ($49.9) million, compared to ($47.0) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had minimal impact on our operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. Product development, execution of clinical trials, regulatory timelines and controlled commercial launch have not been materially affected at this time but due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, future impact to our operations and financial results cannot be reasonably estimated.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. To learn more, please visit pulsebiosciences.com.

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,463 $ 6,899 Investments 8,012 18,499 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,864 1,005 Total current assets 22,339 26,403 Property and equipment, net 2,478 2,566 Intangible assets, net 3,882 4,547 Goodwill 2,791 2,791 Right-of-use assets 9,438 5,114 Other assets 365 494 Total assets $ 41,293 $ 41,915 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,717 $ 1,963 Accrued expenses 5,326 2,496 Lease liability, current 542 — Total current liabilities 7,585 4,459 Lease liability, less current portion 10,814 6,719 Total liabilities 18,399 11,178 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized – 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value: authorized – 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding – 25,550 shares and 20,825 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 25 21 Additional paid-in capital 195,410 153,401 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1 ) 4 Accumulated deficit (172,540 ) (122,689 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,894 30,737 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,293 $ 41,915

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,165 7,174 22,856 22,327 Research and development 7,425 6,590 26,444 24,961 Amortization of intangible assets 166 167 665 666 Total operating expenses 13,756 13,931 49,965 47,954 Other income: Interest income 6 143 114 983 Total other income 6 143 114 983 Net loss (13,750 ) (13,788 ) (49,851 ) (46,971 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) 5 Comprehensive loss $ (13,752 ) $ (13,792 ) $ (49,856 ) $ (46,966 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.54 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (2.26 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per common share — basic and diluted 25,360 20,799 23,248 20,746 Three-Month Periods Ended Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, December 31, Stock Based Compensation Expense: 2020 2019 2020 2019 General and administrative $ 1,333 $ 2,585 $ 6,062 $ 7,466 Research and development 1,056 963 4,013 3,821 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,389 $ 3,548 $ 10,075 $ 11,287

