 

Pulse Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing its Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Highlights

  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the CellFX System for dermatologic procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin
  • Received CE mark approval for the CellFX System
  • Initiated the CellFX System Controlled Launch program in the U.S. and Europe, including system implementations and completion of the first procedures performed by participating Key Opinion Leader (KOL) aesthetic dermatologists
  • Continued preparation to make an FDA 510(k) submission for a sebaceous hyperplasia (SH) specific indication for the CellFX System as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021
  • Enrolled and treated the first patients in an IDE pivotal comparison study to evaluate the treatment of cutaneous non-genital warts using the CellFX System

“Our diligent efforts throughout 2020 resulted in regulatory clearances for the CellFX System in the U.S. and Europe. We believe these achievements highlight the safety and efficacy of our CellFX System for use in aesthetic dermatology. Along with our clinical investigators, we have built a strong foundation from which we intend to expand CellFX System indications for use, first in aesthetic dermatology and subsequently for other applications over time, as we execute on our stepwise regulatory strategy,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “The detailed and thoughtful preparation by our team has enabled the immediate implementation of our Controlled Launch program of the CellFX System integrated with CellFX CloudConnect services. In both the U.S. and in Europe, we now have KOLs performing CellFX procedures. This measured approach is our top focus in 2021 and will lay the groundwork for long term adoption of the CellFX System with CellFX CloudConnect and growth for Pulse Biosciences.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $20.5 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $29.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Cash used in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $9.1 million. Excluding net proceeds received in our June 2020 rights offering, cash use for the full year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $34.6 million, compared to $34.2 million for the full year 2019.

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $13.8 million, compared to $13.9 million for the prior year period. Fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses included stock-based compensation expense of $2.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $50.0 million, compared to $48.0 million for the prior year period. Stock-based compensation expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by the expansion of operational infrastructure and increased headcount to support preparations for commercialization.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was ($13.8) million in line with the same ($13.8) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was ($49.9) million, compared to ($47.0) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had minimal impact on our operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. Product development, execution of clinical trials, regulatory timelines and controlled commercial launch have not been materially affected at this time but due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, future impact to our operations and financial results cannot be reasonably estimated.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Pulse Biosciences’ management will host a conference call today, February 22, 2021 beginning at 1:30pm PT. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of the Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, such as the ability to non-thermally clear cells while sparing non-cellular tissue, to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. To learn more, please visit pulsebiosciences.com.

To stay informed about the CellFX System, please visit CellFX.com and sign up for updates.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to Pulse Biosciences’ expectations regarding regulatory clearance and the timing of FDA and other regulatory filings or approvals, including meetings with FDA and the ability of the Company to successfully complete a 510(k) submission for the CellFX System for a SH-specific indication or other dermatologic indications, the ability of the Company to obtain a Medical Device License from Health Canada for the CellFX System, NPS technology including the effectiveness of such technology, the CellFX System including the benefits of the CellFX System and expected benefits from the commercialization of the CellFX System, current and planned future clinical studies and the ability of the Company to execute such studies and the results of any such studies, other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, the Company’s market opportunity and commercial launch plans, including the market for aesthetic dermatologic procedures and the treatment of SH, and expectations regarding adoption of the CellFX System, future financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

 

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

 
 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,463

 

$

6,899

 

Investments

8,012

 

18,499

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,864

 

1,005

 

Total current assets

 

22,339

 

 

26,403

 

 

Property and equipment, net

2,478

 

2,566

 

Intangible assets, net

3,882

 

4,547

 

Goodwill

2,791

 

2,791

 

Right-of-use assets

9,438

 

5,114

 

Other assets

365

 

494

 

Total assets

$

41,293

 

$

41,915

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,717

 

$

1,963

 

Accrued expenses

5,326

 

2,496

 

Lease liability, current

542

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

7,585

 

 

4,459

 

 

Lease liability, less current portion

 

10,814

 

 

6,719

 

Total liabilities

 

18,399

 

 

11,178

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized – 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value: authorized – 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding – 25,550 shares and 20,825 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

25

 

21

 

Additional paid-in capital

195,410

 

153,401

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1

)

4

 

Accumulated deficit

(172,540

)

(122,689

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

22,894

 

 

30,737

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

41,293

 

$

41,915

 

 

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 
 

Three-Month Periods Ended

 

Twelve-Month Periods Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

6,165

 

7,174

 

22,856

 

22,327

 

Research and development

7,425

 

6,590

 

26,444

 

24,961

 

Amortization of intangible assets

166

 

167

 

665

 

666

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,756

 

 

13,931

 

 

49,965

 

 

47,954

 

Other income:

 

 

Interest income

 

6

 

 

143

 

 

114

 

 

983

 

Total other income

 

6

 

 

143

 

 

114

 

 

983

 

Net loss

 

(13,750

)

 

(13,788

)

 

(49,851

)

 

(46,971

)

Other comprehensive loss:

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(2

)

(4

)

(5

)

5

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(13,752

)

$

(13,792

)

$

(49,856

)

$

(46,966

)

Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.54

)

$

(0.66

)

$

(2.14

)

$

(2.26

)

Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per common share — basic and diluted

 

25,360

 

 

20,799

 

 

23,248

 

 

20,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Three-Month Periods Ended

 

Twelve-Month Periods Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

Stock Based Compensation Expense:

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

General and administrative

$

1,333

 

$

2,585

 

$

6,062

 

$

7,466

 

Research and development

1,056

 

963

 

4,013

 

3,821

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

2,389

 

$

3,548

 

$

10,075

 

$

11,287

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing its Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Recent Highlights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedures Performed in Europe as Part of Global Controlled Launch
16.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces Start of Controlled Launch of the CellFX System
12.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for February 22, 2021
04.02.21
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
03.02.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces FDA Clearance for the CellFX System
25.01.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces CE Mark Approval for CellFX System