KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies, two new communities in highly desirable Southwest Las Vegas. Both communities are situated between Interstate 215 and Blue Diamond Highway, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers as well as McCarran International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies are also just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies, two new-home communities in popular Southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Landings at Desert Skies showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,400 square feet.

Reserves at Desert Skies offers a wide selection of both one- and two-story homes. The attractive floor plans showcase beautiful kitchens with large islands, walk-in-closets at multiple bedrooms as well as generous loft and den spaces and ample storage. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and five baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Additionally, both Desert Skies communities offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Desert Skies communities are situated in a prime location in Southwest Las Vegas between Interstate 215 and Blue Diamond Highway and convenient to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers,” said Brian Kunec, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “As with other KB Home communities, both Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies sales offices and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $320,000s and $350,000s, respectively.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005831/en/