Eventbrite to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.