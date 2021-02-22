 

Envestnet to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • On Monday, March 1, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Technology Conference. The presentation will begin at 2:00PM ET.
  • On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation will begin at 3:00PM ET.
  • On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Company will be participating in the Truist 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference.

Investors and interested parties can access the JMP and Raymond James presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.envestnet.com/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.



