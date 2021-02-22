Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that the Company will virtually participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Max Levchin, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference. The discussion will begin at 3:30 PM ET.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:20 AM ET.

These fireside chats will be webcasted live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

