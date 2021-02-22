 

Alcoa to Participate in Conferences Hosted by BMO and J.P. Morgan

Alcoa Corporation announced today that Roy C. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two separate investor conferences.

  • BMO 30th Global Metals & Mining Virtual Conference
     Mr. Harvey will participate in a question and answer session beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.
  • J.P. Morgan’s 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference
     Mr. Oplinger will participate in a question and answer session beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.

A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the two conferences and investor meetings, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Audio replays will also be available after the sessions on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The sessions may contain statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results or operating performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation’s perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) current and potential future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows; (b) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (c) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corporation’s ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms or at all; (d) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corporation; (e) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (f) increases in energy costs or uncertainty of energy supply; (g) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (h) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from portfolio actions, operational and productivity improvements, cash sustainability, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (i) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring activities, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (j) political, economic, trade, legal, public health and safety, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corporation operates or sells products; (k) labor disputes and/or and work stoppages; (l) the outcome of contingencies, including legal and tax proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (m) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; and (n) the other risk factors discussed in Item 1A of Alcoa Corporation’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and other reports filed by Alcoa Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.

