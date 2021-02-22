Five9 Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 39% to a Record $127.9 Million
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 39% to a record $127.9 million, compared to $92.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- GAAP gross margin was 59.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 58.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted gross margin was 66.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 64.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(7.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million, or a record 22.8% of revenue, compared to $19.6 million, or 21.2% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
- GAAP operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $19.3 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
2020 Financial Results
- Total revenue for 2020 increased 33% to a record $434.9 million, compared to $328.0 million in 2019.
- GAAP gross margin was 58.5% for 2020, compared to 59.0% in 2019.
- Adjusted gross margin was 65.5% for 2020, compared to 64.2% in 2019.
- GAAP net loss for 2020 was $(42.1) million, or $(0.66) per basic share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(4.6) million, or $(0.08) per basic share, in 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income for 2020 was $67.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $85.7 million, or a record 19.7% of revenue, compared to $60.8 million, or 18.5% of revenue, in 2019.
- GAAP operating cash flow for 2020 was $67.3 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $51.2 million in 2019.
"Our outstanding fourth quarter results capped a tremendous year for Five9. We delivered fourth quarter revenue of $127.9 million, accelerating 39% year-over-year and 14% sequentially, both all-time highs, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was a record 22.8%. Our performance underscores our leadership in the market and momentum on our mission to help customers modernize and transform their contact center and reimagine their customer experience. Our results were driven by continued exceptional execution, new product innovation, including AI-powered automation technologies, and portfolio expansion along with international traction and positive market tailwinds. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved, particularly during these challenging times. We enter 2021 well positioned to capture the massive market opportunity and expand our leadership position."
- Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9
Business Outlook
Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
For the full year 2021, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $518.5 to $521.5 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $(63.9) to $(60.9) million, or $(0.92) to $(0.88) per basic share.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $59.1 to $62.1 million, or $0.75 to $0.79 per diluted share.
-
For the first quarter of 2021, Five9 expects to report:
- Revenue in the range of $122.0 to $123.0 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $(19.2) to $(18.2) million, or a loss of $(0.28) to $(0.27) per basic share.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $9.5 to $10.5 million, or $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share.
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
220,372
|
|
|
$
|
77,976
|
|
Marketable investments
|
|
383,171
|
|
|
241,973
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
48,731
|
|
|
37,655
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
16,149
|
|
|
10,656
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
20,695
|
|
|
13,014
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
689,118
|
|
|
381,274
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
51,213
|
|
|
33,190
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
9,010
|
|
|
8,746
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
51,684
|
|
|
15,533
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
165,420
|
|
|
11,798
|
|
Marketable investments
|
|
42,127
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other assets
|
|
3,236
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion
|
|
51,934
|
|
|
30,655
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,063,742
|
|
|
$
|
482,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
17,145
|
|
|
$
|
10,156
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
44,450
|
|
|
18,385
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
3,912
|
|
|
5,064
|
|
Accrued federal fees
|
|
3,745
|
|
|
2,303
|
|
Sales tax liabilities
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
612
|
|
|
3,518
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
31,983
|
|
|
24,681
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
103,561
|
|
|
65,992
|
|
Convertible senior notes
|
|
643,316
|
|
|
209,604
|
|
Sales tax liabilities — less current portion
|
|
857
|
|
|
838
|
|
Operating lease liabilities — less current portion
|
|
5,379
|
|
|
4,329
|
|
Finance lease liabilities — less current portion
|
|
—
|
|
|
809
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
31,465
|
|
|
4,350
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
784,578
|
|
|
285,922
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
67
|
|
|
61
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
474,678
|
|
|
351,870
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
2,263
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
335
|
|
|
576
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(198,179
|
)
|
|
(156,049
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
279,164
|
|
|
196,458
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,063,742
|
|
|
$
|
482,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
127,885
|
|
|
$
|
92,263
|
|
|
$
|
434,908
|
|
|
$
|
328,006
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
51,233
|
|
|
37,940
|
|
|
180,284
|
|
|
134,511
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
76,652
|
|
|
54,323
|
|
|
254,624
|
|
|
193,495
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
18,676
|
|
|
12,168
|
|
|
68,747
|
|
|
45,190
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
37,053
|
|
|
25,627
|
|
|
132,413
|
|
|
95,592
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
18,258
|
|
|
13,496
|
|
|
65,769
|
|
|
49,446
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
73,987
|
|
|
51,291
|
|
|
266,929
|
|
|
190,228
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
2,665
|
|
|
3,032
|
|
|
(12,305
|
)
|
|
3,267
|
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(9,481
|
)
|
|
(3,506
|
)
|
|
(28,348
|
)
|
|
(13,794
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
(887
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6,964
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Interest income and other
|
|
501
|
|
|
1,384
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
|
6,079
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
(9,867
|
)
|
|
(2,122
|
)
|
|
(32,278
|
)
|
|
(7,715
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(7,202
|
)
|
|
910
|
|
|
(44,583
|
)
|
|
(4,448
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
8
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
(2,453
|
)
|
|
104
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(7,210
|
)
|
|
$
|
836
|
|
|
$
|
(42,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,552
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
66,133
|
|
|
61,253
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
60,371
|
|
Diluted
|
|
66,133
|
|
|
65,962
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
60,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(42,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,552
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
25,087
|
|
|
14,374
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
5,687
|
|
|
4,735
|
|
Amortization of premium on marketable investments
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
(1,108
|
)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
754
|
|
|
90
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
64,747
|
|
|
42,065
|
|
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
25,738
|
|
|
12,788
|
|
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
6,964
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition
|
|
(2,910
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
448
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(9,958
|
)
|
|
(12,935
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(5,313
|
)
|
|
(2,671
|
)
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(28,959
|
)
|
|
(12,783
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(1,911
|
)
|
|
(348
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
6,181
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
9,374
|
|
|
(544
|
)
|
Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
7,971
|
|
|
8,695
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
67,302
|
|
|
51,221
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable investments
|
|
(620,948
|
)
|
|
(359,470
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments
|
|
434,478
|
|
|
328,740
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(30,422
|
)
|
|
(19,228
|
)
|
Cash paid to acquire Inference and Virtual Observer
|
|
(165,338
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Cash paid to acquire substantially all of the assets of Whendu
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
(13,890
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
217
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(382,330
|
)
|
|
(63,631
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
|
|
728,812
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments for capped call transactions related to the 2025 convertible senior notes
|
|
(90,448
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs
|
|
(200,350
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|
|
11,656
|
|
|
7,705
|
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP
|
|
11,469
|
|
|
7,823
|
|
Payments of finance leases
|
|
(3,715
|
)
|
|
(7,054
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
457,424
|
|
|
8,474
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
142,396
|
|
|
(3,936
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
77,976
|
|
|
81,912
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
220,372
|
|
|
$
|
77,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
76,652
|
|
|
$
|
54,323
|
|
|
$
|
254,624
|
|
|
$
|
193,495
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
59.9
|
%
|
|
58.9
|
%
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
59.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
|
13,330
|
|
|
9,974
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
882
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
1,745
|
|
|
9,422
|
|
|
6,334
|
|
COVID-19 relief bonus for employees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
$
|
84,931
|
|
|
$
|
59,452
|
|
|
$
|
284,843
|
|
|
$
|
210,685
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
64.4
|
%
|
|
65.5
|
%
|
|
64.2
|
%
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(7,210
|
)
|
|
$
|
836
|
|
|
$
|
(42,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,552
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
7,337
|
|
|
4,324
|
|
|
25,087
|
|
|
14,374
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
16,876
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
|
64,747
|
|
|
42,065
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
9,481
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
|
28,348
|
|
|
13,794
|
|
Interest (income) and other
|
|
(501
|
)
|
|
(1,384
|
)
|
|
(3,034
|
)
|
|
(6,079
|
)
|
Legal settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
356
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs
|
|
2,339
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
338
|
|
COVID-19 relief bonuses for employees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
887
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,964
|
|
|
—
|
|
Provision for income taxes (benefit from)
|
|
8
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
(2,453
|
)
|
|
104
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
29,217
|
|
|
$
|
19,562
|
|
|
$
|
85,681
|
|
|
$
|
60,820
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
2,665
|
|
|
$
|
3,032
|
|
|
$
|
(12,305)
|
|
|
$
|
3,267
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
16,876
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
|
64,747
|
|
|
42,065
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
882
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
356
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs
|
|
2,339
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
338
|
|
COVID-19 relief bonus for employees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
24,163
|
|
|
$
|
15,856
|
|
|
$
|
67,443
|
|
|
$
|
47,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(7,210
|
)
|
|
$
|
836
|
|
|
$
|
(42,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,552
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
16,876
|
|
|
11,868
|
|
|
64,747
|
|
|
42,065
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
882
|
|
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
8,534
|
|
|
3,304
|
|
|
25,738
|
|
|
12,788
|
|
Legal settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
420
|
|
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
356
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs
|
|
2,339
|
|
|
338
|
|
|
6,335
|
|
|
338
|
|
COVID-19 relief bonus for employees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
887
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,964
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,910
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
23,709
|
|
|
$
|
16,964
|
|
|
$
|
67,410
|
|
|
$
|
52,080
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
66,133
|
|
|
61,253
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
60,371
|
|
Diluted
|
|
66,133
|
|
|
65,962
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
60,371
|
|
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
66,133
|
|
|
61,253
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
60,371
|
|
Diluted
|
|
70,320
|
|
|
63,853
|
|
|
68,040
|
|
|
63,245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
2,331
|
|
|
$
|
3,665
|
|
|
$
|
2,283
|
|
|
$
|
1,745
|
|
|
$
|
2,766
|
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
Research and development
|
|
3,675
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
5,366
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,353
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
5,504
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,511
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
16,876
|
|
|
$
|
5,054
|
|
|
$
|
2,283
|
|
|
$
|
11,868
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
Intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
9,422
|
|
|
$
|
13,330
|
|
|
$
|
6,849
|
|
|
$
|
6,334
|
|
|
$
|
9,974
|
|
|
$
|
882
|
|
Research and development
|
|
14,043
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,658
|
|
|
1,801
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
20,164
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,368
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
21,118
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
16,705
|
|
|
1,711
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
64,747
|
|
|
$
|
18,238
|
|
|
$
|
6,849
|
|
|
$
|
42,065
|
|
|
$
|
13,492
|
|
|
$
|
882
|
|
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ending
|
|
Year Ending
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(19,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
(63,853
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,853
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
20,960
|
|
|
20,960
|
|
|
93,677
|
|
|
93,677
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
11,787
|
|
|
11,787
|
|
Amortization of issuance costs on convertible senior notes
|
|
759
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
3,131
|
|
|
3,131
|
|
One-time integration costs
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
14,358
|
|
|
14,358
|
|
Income tax expense effects (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
9,500
|
|
|
$
|
10,500
|
|
|
$
|
59,100
|
|
|
$
|
62,100
|
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.88
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
67,500
|
|
|
67,500
|
|
|
69,500
|
|
|
69,500
|
|
Diluted
|
|
76,500
|
|
|
76,500
|
|
|
78,600
|
|
|
78,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.
