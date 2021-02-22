Five9 Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 39% to a Record $127.9 Million

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 39% to a record $127.9 million, compared to $92.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 59.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 58.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted gross margin was 66.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 64.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(7.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million, or a record 22.8% of revenue, compared to $19.6 million, or 21.2% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $19.3 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for 2020 increased 33% to a record $434.9 million, compared to $328.0 million in 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 58.5% for 2020, compared to 59.0% in 2019.

Adjusted gross margin was 65.5% for 2020, compared to 64.2% in 2019.

GAAP net loss for 2020 was $(42.1) million, or $(0.66) per basic share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(4.6) million, or $(0.08) per basic share, in 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for 2020 was $67.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $52.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $85.7 million, or a record 19.7% of revenue, compared to $60.8 million, or 18.5% of revenue, in 2019.

GAAP operating cash flow for 2020 was $67.3 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $51.2 million in 2019.

"Our outstanding fourth quarter results capped a tremendous year for Five9. We delivered fourth quarter revenue of $127.9 million, accelerating 39% year-over-year and 14% sequentially, both all-time highs, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was a record 22.8%. Our performance underscores our leadership in the market and momentum on our mission to help customers modernize and transform their contact center and reimagine their customer experience. Our results were driven by continued exceptional execution, new product innovation, including AI-powered automation technologies, and portfolio expansion along with international traction and positive market tailwinds. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved, particularly during these challenging times. We enter 2021 well positioned to capture the massive market opportunity and expand our leadership position."

- Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year 2021, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $518.5 to $521.5 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(63.9) to $(60.9) million, or $(0.92) to $(0.88) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $59.1 to $62.1 million, or $0.75 to $0.79 per diluted share.

For the first quarter of 2021, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $122.0 to $123.0 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(19.2) to $(18.2) million, or a loss of $(0.28) to $(0.27) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $9.5 to $10.5 million, or $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share.



Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation and COVID-19 relief bonus for employees. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net income (loss): depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and COVID-19 relief bonus for employees. We calculate non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, gain on sale of convertible note held for investment, COVID-19 relief bonus for employees, loss on early extinguishment of debt, and tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Five9 considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth herein and attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quote from our Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9's market position, opportunity and expectation of expanding its leadership position, the size of the market opportunity, Five9's growth expectations, and the first quarter and full year 2021 financial projections set forth under the caption "Business Outlook," that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (iv) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (vii) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (viii) adverse economic conditions may harm our business; (ix) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have materially affected how we, our clients and business partners are operating, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and overall financial performance remains uncertain; (x) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and our business; (xi) we may acquire other companies or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management’s attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xii) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xiii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (xiv) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xvi) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xvii) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xviii) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xix) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xx) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxi) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; and (xxii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,372 $ 77,976 Marketable investments 383,171 241,973 Accounts receivable, net 48,731 37,655 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,149 10,656 Deferred contract acquisition costs 20,695 13,014 Total current assets 689,118 381,274 Property and equipment, net 51,213 33,190 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,010 8,746 Intangible assets, net 51,684 15,533 Goodwill 165,420 11,798 Marketable investments 42,127 — Other assets 3,236 1,184 Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion 51,934 30,655 Total assets $ 1,063,742 $ 482,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,145 $ 10,156 Accrued and other current liabilities 44,450 18,385 Operating lease liabilities 3,912 5,064 Accrued federal fees 3,745 2,303 Sales tax liabilities 1,714 1,885 Finance lease liabilities 612 3,518 Deferred revenue 31,983 24,681 Total current liabilities 103,561 65,992 Convertible senior notes 643,316 209,604 Sales tax liabilities — less current portion 857 838 Operating lease liabilities — less current portion 5,379 4,329 Finance lease liabilities — less current portion — 809 Other long-term liabilities 31,465 4,350 Total liabilities 784,578 285,922 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 67 61 Additional paid-in capital 474,678 351,870 Treasury stock 2,263 — Accumulated other comprehensive income 335 576 Accumulated deficit (198,179 ) (156,049 ) Total stockholders’ equity 279,164 196,458 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,063,742 $ 482,380

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenue $ 127,885 $ 92,263 $ 434,908 $ 328,006 Cost of revenue 51,233 37,940 180,284 134,511 Gross profit 76,652 54,323 254,624 193,495 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,676 12,168 68,747 45,190 Sales and marketing 37,053 25,627 132,413 95,592 General and administrative 18,258 13,496 65,769 49,446 Total operating expenses 73,987 51,291 266,929 190,228 Income (loss) from operations 2,665 3,032 (12,305 ) 3,267 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (9,481 ) (3,506 ) (28,348 ) (13,794 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (887 ) — (6,964 ) — Interest income and other 501 1,384 3,034 6,079 Total other income (expense), net (9,867 ) (2,122 ) (32,278 ) (7,715 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,202 ) 910 (44,583 ) (4,448 ) Provision for income taxes 8 74 (2,453 ) 104 Net income (loss) $ (7,210 ) $ 836 $ (42,130 ) $ (4,552 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.66 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.66 ) $ (0.08 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 66,133 61,253 64,154 60,371 Diluted 66,133 65,962 64,154 60,371

FIVE9, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (42,130 ) $ (4,552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,087 14,374 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,687 4,735 Amortization of premium on marketable investments 3,090 (1,108 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 754 90 Stock-based compensation 64,747 42,065 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 25,738 12,788 Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — (217 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,964 — Deferred taxes (178 ) — Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition (2,910 ) — Other (147 ) 448 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,958 ) (12,935 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,313 ) (2,671 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (28,959 ) (12,783 ) Other assets (1,911 ) (348 ) Accounts payable 6,181 2,549 Accrued and other current liabilities 9,374 (544 ) Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 1,302 1,010 Deferred revenue 7,971 8,695 Other liabilities 1,913 (375 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,302 51,221 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (620,948 ) (359,470 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 434,478 328,740 Purchases of property and equipment (30,422 ) (19,228 ) Cash paid to acquire Inference and Virtual Observer (165,338 ) — Cash paid to acquire substantially all of the assets of Whendu (100 ) (13,890 ) Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment — 217 Net cash used in investing activities (382,330 ) (63,631 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 728,812 — Payments for capped call transactions related to the 2025 convertible senior notes (90,448 ) — Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs (200,350 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 11,656 7,705 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 11,469 7,823 Payments of finance leases (3,715 ) (7,054 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 457,424 8,474 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 142,396 (3,936 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 77,976 81,912 End of period $ 220,372 $ 77,976

FIVE9, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 76,652 $ 54,323 $ 254,624 $ 193,495 GAAP gross margin 59.9 % 58.9 % 58.5 % 59.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 3,665 2,766 13,330 9,974 Intangibles amortization 2,283 618 6,849 882 Stock-based compensation 2,331 1,745 9,422 6,334 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 618 — Adjusted gross profit $ 84,931 $ 59,452 $ 284,843 $ 210,685 Adjusted gross margin 66.4 % 64.4 % 65.5 % 64.2 %

FIVE9, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,210 ) $ 836 $ (42,130 ) $ (4,552 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 7,337 4,324 25,087 14,374 Stock-based compensation 16,876 11,868 64,747 42,065 Interest expense 9,481 3,506 28,348 13,794 Interest (income) and other (501 ) (1,384 ) (3,034 ) (6,079 ) Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,339 338 6,335 338 COVID-19 relief bonuses for employees — — 1,817 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 887 — 6,964 — Provision for income taxes (benefit from) 8 74 (2,453 ) 104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,217 $ 19,562 $ 85,681 $ 60,820 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 22.8 % 21.2 % 19.7 % 18.5 %

FIVE9, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,665 $ 3,032 $ (12,305) $ 3,267 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 16,876 11,868 64,747 42,065 Intangibles amortization 2,283 618 6,849 882 Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,339 338 6,335 338 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 24,163 $ 15,856 $ 67,443 $ 47,328

FIVE9, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,210 ) $ 836 $ (42,130 ) $ (4,552 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 16,876 11,868 64,747 42,065 Intangibles amortization 2,283 618 6,849 882 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 8,534 3,304 25,738 12,788 Legal settlement — — — 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — — 356 Acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 2,339 338 6,335 338 COVID-19 relief bonus for employees — — 1,817 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 887 — 6,964 — Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — — — (217 ) Tax benefit of valuation allowance associated with an acquisition — — (2,910 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 23,709 $ 16,964 $ 67,410 $ 52,080 GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.66 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.66 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 1.05 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 0.99 $ 0.82 Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic 66,133 61,253 64,154 60,371 Diluted 66,133 65,962 64,154 60,371 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 66,133 61,253 64,154 60,371 Diluted 70,320 63,853 68,040 63,245

FIVE9, INC.

SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 2,331 $ 3,665 $ 2,283 $ 1,745 $ 2,766 $ 618 Research and development 3,675 488 — 2,259 461 — Sales and marketing 5,366 2 — 3,353 2 — General and administrative 5,504 899 — 4,511 477 — Total $ 16,876 $ 5,054 $ 2,283 $ 11,868 $ 3,706 $ 618 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 9,422 $ 13,330 $ 6,849 $ 6,334 $ 9,974 $ 882 Research and development 14,043 1,964 — 7,658 1,801 — Sales and marketing 20,164 5 — 11,368 6 — General and administrative 21,118 2,939 — 16,705 1,711 — Total $ 64,747 $ 18,238 $ 6,849 $ 42,065 $ 13,492 $ 882

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High GAAP net loss $ (19,236 ) $ (18,236 ) $ (63,853 ) $ (60,853 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 20,960 20,960 93,677 93,677 Intangibles amortization 2,947 2,947 11,787 11,787 Amortization of issuance costs on convertible senior notes 759 759 3,131 3,131 One-time integration costs 4,070 4,070 14,358 14,358 Income tax expense effects (1) — — — — Non-GAAP net income $ 9,500 $ 10,500 $ 59,100 $ 62,100 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.85 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.75 $ 0.79 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 67,500 67,500 69,500 69,500 Diluted 76,500 76,500 78,600 78,600 (1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.

