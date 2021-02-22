 

ZoomInfo Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Power the Next Phase of Its Rapid Growth

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced three executive leadership changes to drive the next phase of its rapid growth and transformation in how businesses go to market. Effective today, Chris Hays has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Hila Nir has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Shane Murphy-Reuter has joined as Chief Marketing Officer.

“We’re continuing the upward momentum that we achieved in 2020 as we saw more and more customers rely on our powerful go-to-market platform to connect with more buyers and even pivot their businesses,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “Chris, Hila, and Shane bring the right experience and leadership skills to build on our momentum, advance our business goals, and maximize value for our customers.”

Chris Hays, Chief Operating Officer

Hays has been promoted from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Operating Officer and now oversees the company’s end-to-end go-to-market infrastructure. His responsibilities include revenue and growth, new sales, sales development, emerging products, marketing, data services, customer experience, and technology and operations.

Since joining ZoomInfo in 2016, Hays significantly increased ZoomInfo’s new and existing business, grew the sales and customer success teams, enhanced customer satisfaction and retention, and established a best-in-class customer solutions service. He has also served as Vice President of Sales Operations and Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Operations.

Hila Nir, Chief Product Officer

Nir has been promoted from Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Product Officer. She successfully led ZoomInfo’s marketing team for the last nine years driving the company’s rapid growth, including the company’s marketing strategy for its initial public offering last year.

Under Nir’s leadership, the marketing team positioned the ZoomInfo brand as a market leader, driving significant growth in the company’s website traffic, marketing leads, and inbound new sales. Since joining ZoomInfo in 2011, she has also served as Vice President of Product and Director of Marketing.

In her new role, Nir now oversees the company’s product strategy, developing a long-term product vision and creating new solutions to automate the entire go-to-market motion. Her responsibilities encompass product management, product marketing, product business intelligence, product operations, and product design. This shift allows ZoomInfo to focus on advancing world-class products and maximizing value for customers, enabling them to go to market more efficiently and effectively.

