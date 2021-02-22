 

Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (8:40 a.m. Pacific Time).
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (10:15 a.m. Pacific Time).

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on the specified days with question-and-answer sessions scheduled immediately following each presentation. During the presentations, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of each presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.quidel.com or by clicking the links below.

Raymond James: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/quidel-march-2021

Barclays: https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/quidel-corp-march-2 ...

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory.



