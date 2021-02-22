fuboTV to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Roth Capital Partners 33rd Annual Conference

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment - more than any other live TV streaming platform (Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

