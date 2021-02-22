QIAGEN Expands Supervisory Board With Appointment of a New Member

Mr. Ebeling joins QIAGEN as part of a process launched by the Supervisory Board in 2020 to further complement and enhance the Board’s already extensive experience in Life Sciences and diagnostics. The addition of Mr. Ebeling brings the number of current Supervisory Board members to eight.

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the appointment of Thomas Ebeling, a leading international executive with extensive experience in the healthcare, media and consumer goods industries, as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board and Managing Board, I would like to welcome Thomas Ebeling to QIAGEN. This appointment further deepens our expertise and experience in many ways, in particular given his international background in healthcare and extensive experience in general management,” said Lawrence Rosen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “As we continue the review process initiated in 2020, the Supervisory Board continues to pursue the highest level of excellence in corporate governance and support of the management team to create value for QIAGEN’s stakeholders, including its shareholders.”

Mr. Ebeling has been an advisor in recent years to various businesses after having served as the CEO of the publicly-listed German media group ProSiebenSat.1 Media from 2009 to 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the global healthcare company Novartis from 1997 to 2008, including roles as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and also as CEO of Novartis Consumer Health. He began his career in 1987 and held various positions in marketing and sales in the consumer goods industry before joining Novartis. Mr. Ebeling, who has a degree in psychology from the University of Hamburg, has previously served on the Supervisory Boards of Bayer AG and Lonza AG.

