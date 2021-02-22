 

QIAGEN Expands Supervisory Board With Appointment of a New Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:08  |  56   |   |   

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the appointment of Thomas Ebeling, a leading international executive with extensive experience in the healthcare, media and consumer goods industries, as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Mr. Ebeling joins QIAGEN as part of a process launched by the Supervisory Board in 2020 to further complement and enhance the Board’s already extensive experience in Life Sciences and diagnostics. The addition of Mr. Ebeling brings the number of current Supervisory Board members to eight.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Qiagen!
Long
Basispreis 41,42€
Hebel 11,88
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,03€
Hebel 11,35
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board and Managing Board, I would like to welcome Thomas Ebeling to QIAGEN. This appointment further deepens our expertise and experience in many ways, in particular given his international background in healthcare and extensive experience in general management,” said Lawrence Rosen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “As we continue the review process initiated in 2020, the Supervisory Board continues to pursue the highest level of excellence in corporate governance and support of the management team to create value for QIAGEN’s stakeholders, including its shareholders.”

Mr. Ebeling has been an advisor in recent years to various businesses after having served as the CEO of the publicly-listed German media group ProSiebenSat.1 Media from 2009 to 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the global healthcare company Novartis from 1997 to 2008, including roles as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and also as CEO of Novartis Consumer Health. He began his career in 1987 and held various positions in marketing and sales in the consumer goods industry before joining Novartis. Mr. Ebeling, who has a degree in psychology from the University of Hamburg, has previously served on the Supervisory Boards of Bayer AG and Lonza AG.

Please find the full press release here.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QIAGEN Expands Supervisory Board With Appointment of a New Member QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today the appointment of Thomas Ebeling, a leading international executive with extensive experience in the healthcare, media and consumer goods industries, as a member of the Supervisory …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:08 Uhr
QIAGEN erweitert Aufsichtsrat um neues Mitglied
19.02.21
Berenberg hebt Ziel für Qiagen auf 56 Euro - 'Buy'
19.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Qiagen auf 56 Euro - 'Buy'
19.02.21
BERENBERG belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
18.02.21
DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english
18.02.21
DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english
18.02.21
DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english
17.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
17.02.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'
12.02.21
Erste Sonderzulassungen für Laien-Corona-Schnelltests etwa Anfang März

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
1.850
QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
13.08.20
2
ROUNDUP: Qiagen-Übernahme durch Thermo Fisher scheitert an Aktionären
12.07.20
3
Kassieren QIAGEN CEO Thierry Bernard & CFO Roland Sackers ganz massiv?: QIAGEN: Übernahmeangebot NIC
24.06.20
2
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
05.06.20
3
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'