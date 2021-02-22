 

Despegar.com Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast

22.02.2021, 22:05   

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 before the market opens.

Earnings Release
 Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call
 Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period
 Monday, February 22, through Thursday, March 11, 2021

Executives
 Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial
 1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5275 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call
 Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152695/e34dccd572

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers. Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 512,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,190 car rental agencies and approximately 326 destination services suppliers with more than 6,000 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.



Wertpapier


