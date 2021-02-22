 

Axonics to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021   

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

In conjunction with the release, Axonics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live conference call by dialing 888-771-4371 (U.S.) or 847-585-4405 (International) and using passcode 50112306.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Axonics investor relations website at ir.axonics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call and will be archived on the Axonics website for 90 days.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.



