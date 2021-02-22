SeaSpine to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release fourth quarter financial results after the close of trading on Monday, March 1, 2021. Members of the Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call and webcast beginning at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 418-4766 for domestic callers or (614) 385-1253 for international callers, using Conference ID: 3485218. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at: www.seaspine.com.