 

PAVmed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of its common stock (the “Offering”). PAVmed also expects to grant to the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by PAVmed, subject to customary closing conditions. PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay all of the Company’s outstanding debt, including all outstanding convertible notes (subject to our agreeing with the holder of such notes on the terms of repayment), with the balance to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-248709) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 17, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering can be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com. The final terms of the Offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed’s diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Highly Accurate Infusion Platform Technology), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support).

