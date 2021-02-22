Varonis to Present at March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



The JMP Securities Technology Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-2, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET on March 1.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-4, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am ET on March 2.

The Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference USA, which will be held virtually on March 11-12, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on March 12.



The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis’ website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.



