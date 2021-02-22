 

Varonis to Present at March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The JMP Securities Technology Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-2, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET on March 1.
  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-4, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:15 am ET on March 2.
  • The Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference USA, which will be held virtually on March 11-12, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 am ET on March 12.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis’ website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.
  
About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com 

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com



Disclaimer

