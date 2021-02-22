 

GENFIT new market research data highlight potential of elafibranor in PBC

  • Insights from Pr. Sven Francque and Dr. Kris V. Kowdley on PBC, a chronic, cholestatic, autoimmune liver disease with high unmet medical needs despite available therapies
  • Peak sales for elafibranor as potential second line treatment for PBC estimated at $515 million in 2035 on a total market of $1.5bn in 2035 according to research commissioned by GENFIT from IQVIA

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 22, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today discusses the highlights from its KOL Analyst Event on Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), the therapeutic landscape and commercial opportunity. The event focused on GENFIT’s new priority program. It provided KOL insights on PBC, details on GENFIT’s Phase 2 data recently published in the Journal of Hepatology, highlights on the ongoing ELATIVE Phase 3 clinical trial, and projections on elafibranor’s commercial opportunity. The PBC KOL analyst event replay can be accessed here.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “GENFIT has completed its restructuring efforts and we are now implementing our new corporate strategy announced last fall. R&D is focused on several key priority programs that we will present in more detail this summer. We have significantly reduced our cash burn from operations with a goal to reach roughly 50% of our 2020 cash burn in 2022, and with a 40% workforce reduction, we are a leaner organization with a specialty focus. We have renegotiated our debt which is less than half of what it was and is rescheduled to be due at the end of 2025. We are now fully committed to the successful execution of our PBC program and in particular our ELATIVE Phase 3 trial which began 5 months ago. In this context we felt it was useful to have an in-depth presentation of this exciting opportunity.”

What is PBC?

PBC is a severe chronic, cholestatic, autoimmune liver disease causing injury to the intrahepatic bile ducts, resulting in liver injury and cirrhosis. There is no known cure for PBC, and at present there are only two approved treatment options for first or second line treatment. The disease symptoms – pruritus and fatigue – are not addressed by existing therapies and ~40% of patients are non or partial responders to first line therapy1, resulting in a highly underserved patient population.  

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
GENFIT: 2021 Financial Calendar
09.02.21
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Elafibranor in Patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology
28.01.21
GENFIT Announces Two Key Appointments to the Executive Committee
27.01.21
GENFIT: Technical Corrections to the Results of the January 25, 2021 Bondholders Meeting with No Impact on Resolutions’ Approval
25.01.21
GENFIT: Sweeping approval of OCEANEs buyback and amendments of terms

