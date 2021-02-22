Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the JMP Securities Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:30 PM ET. Attending for Peloton will be Jill Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

