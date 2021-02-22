 

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:30 PM ET. Attending for Peloton will be Jill Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 4.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the JMP Securities Technology Conference NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:30 PM ET. Attending for Peloton …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
18.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Virtual Summit
16.02.21
3 Top-Tech Aktien für das nächste Jahrzehnt
13.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 06/21
09.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
08.02.21
Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Tesla, Apple, Peloton, Palantir, MicroStrategy, The9, Netease, Pinduoduo
08.02.21
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
08.02.21
Marktkompass: DAX, PINTEREST & SNAP | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
08.02.21
Ideas Daily TV: DAX verpasst neues Rekordhoch nur knapp / Marktidee: Peloton
06.02.21
Peloton Interactive: (K)Ein Luxusproblem?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
89
Peloton Quartalszahlen
13.11.20
72
IPO: US-Fitnessgerätehersteller Peloton schafft Sprung aufs Börsenparkett