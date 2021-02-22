BrainsWay Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that it intends to offer American Depositary Shares, each representing two ordinary shares, in an underwritten public offering. BrainsWay also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the American Depositary Shares sold in the offering. All of the American Depositary Shares, and the underlying ordinary shares, will be offered by BrainsWay. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.