 

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 4, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the financial markets close on Thursday March 4, 2021.  

The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday March 4, 2021. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13715395. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Opiant’s website at http://ir.opiant.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Thursday March 4 @ 4:30 pm ET
Domestic: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13715395
Webcast: http://ir.opiant.com/
   

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ben Atkins
VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
batkins@opiant.com
(310) 598-5410




