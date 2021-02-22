 

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for February 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05936

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the
total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.05936

100%

$ 0.11920

67%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.05871

33%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05936

100%

$ 0.17791

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

9.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 1-31-2021

8.05%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

0.68%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

2.01%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02834

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the
total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00887

31%

$ 0.02652

31%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01947

69%

0.05904

69%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02834

100%

$ 0.08556

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

3.86%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 1-31-2021

7.28%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

-0.44%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

1.83%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01969

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01192

61%

$ 0.03703

63%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00777

39%

0.02174

37%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01969

100%

$ 0.05877

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

9.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 1-31-2021

9.57%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

1.58%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

2.38%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02782

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00741

27%

$ 0.03021

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00429

15%

0.00559

5%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00237

9%

0.00559

5%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01375

49%

0.07050

63%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02782

100%

$ 0.11189

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

4.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 1-31-2021

8.54%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

1.20%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

2.86%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04283

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.04196

98%

$ 0.09326

55%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00087

2%

0.07630

45%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04283

100%

$ 0.16956

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

9.24% 

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 1-31-2021

8.04%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

5.38%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

2.65%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: February 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04549

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

 

% Breakdown of current
distribution

 

 

Current distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01109

24%

$ 0.04654

26%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00136

3%

0.00596

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.02759

61%

0.05091

28%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00545

12%

0.07595

43%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04549

100%

$ 0.17936

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 1-31-2021

9.72%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 1-31-2021

10.17%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1-31-2021

6.82%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1-31-2021

3.34%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management
 In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of January 31, 2021, MFS manages US$601.3 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.150

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for February 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV).

