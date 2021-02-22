DermTech Abstracts Selected to Present at Society of Investigative Dermatology Virtual Meeting

As part of the selection, DermTech Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell, Ph.D. will present “Non‑Invasively Stratifying Atopic Dermatitis Patients Based on Inflammatory Genes” in one of the Mini‑Symposia, with a focus on patient-targeted research.

DermTech , Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that four of its abstracts were selected by the Society for Investigative Dermatology (“SID”) for presentation at the SID Virtual Meeting , taking place May 3-8, 2021. The SID is committed to the advancement of skin health and disease through education, advocacy and scholarly exchange of scientific information. In addition to virtual sessions, the abstracts will be published in a forthcoming supplemental issue of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The following additional research abstracts from DermTech, which cover topics such as the genomics of non-melanoma skin cancer, UV induced DNA mutations, and long-term follow‑up data on DermTech’s melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay, or PLA, will be presented as ePoster presentations:

“Identification of Novel Gene Classifiers to Non-Invasively Diagnose Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer” by Christopher Adase, et al.

“A Non-Invasive Genomic Test for Early Assessment of UV Damage in Human Skin” by Prateek Tripathi, et al.

“Long-Term Outcome of Pigmented Lesions Clinically Suspicious for Melanoma Previously Tested with the Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA): Results from the TRUST Study” by James Rock, et al.

“The Society of Investigative Dermatology virtual meeting brings together leaders in skin and disease biology as well as those advancing precision and personalized approaches to dermatology. DermTech is excited to present our innovative non-invasive platform and our precision approach to personalized dermatology,” said Michael Howell, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of DermTech.

For more information about the Society of Investigative Dermatology, please visit: www.sidnet.org. For more information about DermTech, please visit: www.dermtech.com.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.