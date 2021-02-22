Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Taxable Composition of 2020 Dividends
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “CHMI”) (NYSE: CHMI) today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions on its common and preferred stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.
Common Stock
Total
Record
Payable
Distributions
Total Ordinary
Nondividend
Date
Date
Per Share
Dividends
Distributions
12/31/2019
01/28/2020
$0.40
$0.08
$0.32
03/31/2020
04/28/2020
$0.40
$0.08
$0.32
06/30/2020
07/28/2020
$0.27
$0.054
$0.22
09/30/2020
10/27/2020
$0.27
$0.054
$0.22
Total
$1.34
$0.27
$1.07
8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Total
Record
Payable
Distributions
