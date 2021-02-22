 

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Taxable Composition of 2020 Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “CHMI”) (NYSE: CHMI) today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions on its common and preferred stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

Common Stock

 

 

Total

 

 

Record

Payable

Distributions

Total Ordinary

Nondividend

Date

Date

Per Share

Dividends

Distributions

12/31/2019

01/28/2020

$0.40

$0.08

$0.32

03/31/2020

04/28/2020

$0.40

$0.08

$0.32

06/30/2020

07/28/2020

$0.27

$0.054

$0.22

09/30/2020

10/27/2020

$0.27

$0.054

$0.22

Total

 

$1.34

$0.27

$1.07

   

8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

 

 

Total

 

Record

Payable

Distributions

