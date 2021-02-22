Covetrus Announces First-Ever Chief Consumer Officer

“Like all modern consumers, pet owners desire convenience coupled with seamless delivery of products and services,” said Ben Wolin, Covetrus president and CEO. “With her dual background in e-commerce and consumer experience, Deborah will be instrumental in our mission to empower veterinarians to drive better health outcomes for animals, as well as helping extend veterinarians’ care beyond the walls of their practices.”

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the appointment of Deborah Sharkey as chief consumer officer (CCO). In this first-of-its-kind role for the company, Deborah will be responsible for developing innovative solutions that support and strengthen the relationship between veterinarian and pet owner.

As CCO, Deborah Sharkey oversees marketing, product and strategy for the consumer group within Covetrus’ Global Technology Services which also encompasses the SmartPak brand.

“I am excited to join the largest global animal health company dedicated to veterinarians,” said Deborah Sharkey. “As an animal lover, my veterinarian is a family hero, and I am looking forward to applying my consumer expertise to this industry. With our technology, Covetrus is uniquely positioned to help veterinarians improve access to animal healthcare for pet owners and their beloved pets.”

Deborah brings extensive global e-commerce experience across both large tech company and startup environments, with a particular expertise in multi-customer marketplaces. Previously Deborah ran eBay’s Australia business and was its vice president of local marketplaces. She was also chief operating officer at DogVacay, which was acquired by Rover.com.

Covetrus will be participating in the 2021 Animal Health Innovation Europe forum taking place virtually on February 22 and 23. Deborah will be a panelist, along with other industry leaders addressing the timely topic of The Future of Pet Care Delivery in a Post Covid World. She will speak to Covetrus’ support of veterinary care today and into the future.

About Covetrus

