BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:40pm Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.