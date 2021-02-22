Occidental Announces 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.



The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.