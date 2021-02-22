AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.



In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8438087 . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.