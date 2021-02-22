 

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 22:15  |  46   |   |   

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8438087. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 8438087. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, we offer a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Erica Abrams, 805.364.6093
ir@appfolio.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 1, 2021. In …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
8
AppFolio