Ferro Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call.
Date and time:
Tuesday March 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Ferro participants:
Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dial-in registration:
United States or Canada: 877-210-0456
International: 212-231-2924
Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Webcast:
The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.
Replay:
A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on March 2, 2021, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on March 9, 2020.
Replay numbers:
United States or Canada: 800-633-8284
International: 402-977-9140
Passcode: 21991713
Webcast replay:
Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Presentation material & podcast:
Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com
About Ferro Corporation
Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,600 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.
