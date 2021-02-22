 

Signify Health to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:35  |  32   |   |   

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform enabled by advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021

  • Presenters: Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer and Steve Senneff, President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
  • Time: 10:55 a.m. (ET)

A live audio webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of Signify Health’s website at investors.signifyhealth.com and will be available for replay through June 9, 2021.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.



