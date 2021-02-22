Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Pipeline Review on March 2, 2021

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, senior members of Eagle’s executive leadership team, and other distinguished external speakers will host a 90- minute conference call as follows: