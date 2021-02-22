 

Syros to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that members of its management team will participate in panel discussions and present a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference
 Date: Monday, March 1
Panel Title: Novel Oncology Targets
Panel Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

33rd Annual Roth Conference
 Date: Monday, March 15
Panel Title: Navigating Clinical Development in RARE Hematologic & Inflammatory Disease
Panel Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 16
Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the Roth and Oppenheimer presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.



