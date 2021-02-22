Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

(In millions, except per share data) For the

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020

Net income $ 42.0

Earnings per share - diluted 0.16

Adjusted net income(1) 39.3

Adjusted earnings per share(1) 0.15

Adjusted EBITDAX(1) 98.1

Capital expenditures - D&C 39.6

Cash balance as of December 31, 2020 $ 192.6

Diluted weighted average total shares outstanding(2) 255.1

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights:

Magnolia reported fourth quarter 2020 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $27.7 million, or $0.16 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 total net income was $42.0 million and adjusted net income was $39.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for full year 2020 was $338.6 million with total drilling and completions (“D&C”) capital representing 58% of adjusted EBITDAX, and in line with our business model which is committed to capital discipline. Adjusted EBITDAX was $98.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

D&C capital during the fourth quarter of $39.6 million represented 40% of adjusted EBITDAX, and better than our earlier guidance due to improved efficiencies at our Giddings asset as well as stronger than expected product prices.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.1 million during the fourth quarter and $310.1 million during full-year 2020 and the Company generated free cash flow(1) of $44.3 million during the fourth quarter and $87.4 million during full-year 2020.

Total production in the fourth quarter 2020 increased 12% sequentially to 60.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”), and above the high-end of our guidance range due to better-than expected performance from new wells completed in the Giddings area.

Production at Giddings achieved record levels in the fourth quarter with total volumes of 28.3 Mboe/d and oil production of 8.5 Mbbl/d increasing sequentially by 39% and 70%, respectively.

Magnolia brought online 6 new wells in the initial core development area bringing the total well count here to 20 wells. Production for the 6 new wells is outperforming the average of the earlier core area wells increasing the 90-day production rate for this 70,000-acre area by 4% to 1,621 Boe/d (52% oil).

During the fourth quarter, Magnolia brought 2 additional wells online that were approximately 20 miles from the initial core area. These wells, which were expected to be gassier, had average 90-day production rates of 543 Bbl/d of oil and 7.3 MMcf/d of natural gas per well.

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 2.4 million shares of its Class A Common Stock, or about 1% of the total share count, for $15.7 million as part of our ongoing share repurchase program. Repurchases during full-year 2020 totaled 4.5 million shares for $28.7 million, and our Board recently increased the repurchase authorization by 10 million shares.

Magnolia expects to begin paying a cash dividend during 2021.

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDAX, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. (2) Weighted average total shares outstanding include diluted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period and shares of Class B Common Stock, which are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Magnolia added 30.4 MMboe of proved developed reserves, excluding acquisitions and price-related revisions, representing the reserve additions from our 2020 drilling program and replaced 135% of the 2020 production. These proved developed additions provide an organic proved developed Finding & Development (“F&D”) cost of $6.41/boe(3).

Magnolia ended the quarter with approximately $192.6 million of cash on its balance sheet and remains undrawn on its $450.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company has no debt maturities until 2026 and has no plans to increase its debt levels.

“Magnolia ended 2020 with very strong fourth quarter operational and financial performance. Despite last year’s challenging environment, our policy of low financial leverage, commitment to capital discipline and high-quality assets allowed us to exit 2020 in better shape than when we entered,” said Magnolia Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Chazen. “We increased our quarterly production by nearly 12% sequentially while spending only 40% of our adjusted EBITDAX and, repurchasing 2.4 million Magnolia shares or roughly 1% of the outstanding shares. We achieved all this while building our year-end cash position to more than $190 million.

“While we had numerous accomplishments last year, none were more meaningful than the significant strides made in advancing the Giddings assets from appraisal mode to multi-well pad development. Including the 6 new wells completed during the fourth quarter, our 90-day average production rate in our initial core development area has increased 4% to 1,621 Boe/d with an average oil rate of 846 Bbl/d. We also completed 2 additional successful wells that were 20 miles outside of this core area which may provide for additional high-return development potential over time.

“Importantly, we have lowered our overall well costs in Giddings to approximately $6 million from $8.5 million during 2019 as a result of improved efficiencies and our ability to drill wells nearly twice as fast. The impact of our success in Giddings has resulted in improved capital efficiency, lower F&D costs and higher pretax margins for the overall business.

“We entered 2021 in a strong financial position and with considerable operational momentum driven by our Giddings asset. Our capital spending plan for the year is expected to be no more than 60% of our Adjusted EBITDAX, and consistent with our business model. We expect that this level of spending and activity to provide full-year 2021 production growth of between 5% to 8% compared to 2020 volumes.

“Most of the remaining 40% of unallocated cash flow after capital and interest expense will be dedicated to small, bolt-on property acquisitions and share repurchases. The intent of these actions is to enhance the value of the stock by improving our metrics on a per share basis. We expect to reduce our outstanding shares by roughly 1% per quarter through share repurchases, which should result in annual production per share growth of approximately 10%. In addition to these value enhancing activities, Magnolia intends to begin paying a cash dividend in mid-2021.”

Operational Update

Fourth quarter total company production averaged 60.6 Mboe/d, an increase of 12% from third quarter 2020 levels and exceeding the high end of our guidance range. The higher production outcome was a result of stronger than expected results from the 8 Giddings wells Magnolia brought online during the quarter. Giddings and Other production averaged 28.3 Mboe/d representing a 39% increase in sequential volumes. Oil production at Giddings averaged 8.5 Bbl/d, an increase of 70% sequentially. Production in the Karnes area averaged 32.3 Mboe/d during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decline of 5% sequentially, as we did not complete any operated wells during the period.

Magnolia continues to operate one rig drilling multi-well pads in our Giddings area. Total well costs associated with drilling, completion and hook up have recently declined to $6.2 million per well as operating efficiencies continue to improve. At the current pace of drilling, a single rig can drill approximately 20 to 24 wells per year as drilling days per well continue to decline.

During the fourth quarter, Magnolia brought online 8 wells, 6 of which were located in the 70,000-acre initial core area. The company has now drilled and completed a total of 20 wells in this area. The 6 new wells exceeded the average of the prior 14 wells bringing the updated 90-day average for the 20 total wells to 846 Bbl/d and 4.7 MMcf/d.

Initial Core Giddings Area Results 90-Day Average Current Previous(4) Well Count 20 14 Bopd 846 783 Boe/d (2-Stream) 1,621 1,557

Magnolia also brought online a 2-well pad located approximately 20 miles outside the initial core area and were expected to be gassier than the average Giddings well in the core area. These wells had a 90-day average production rate of 543 Bbl/d of oil and 7.3 MMcf/d of natural gas per well, which were ahead of our expectations.

(3) Organic F&D costs per boe means total costs incurred as defined by GAAP excluding property acquisition costs, exploration costs and asset retirement obligation costs divided by the summation of annual proved developed reserves, on a boe basis, attributable to extensions, revisions of previous estimates (excluding price revisions) and transfers from proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2019. (4) The core Giddings area 90-day average production rate was previously disclosed in the Q2 2020 press release, filed with the SEC on exhibit 99.1 of form 8-K on August 5, 2020.

Updated Guidance

For 2021, Magnolia expects to spend approximately 50% to 60% of our adjusted EBITDAX for drilling and completing wells, which is consistent with our business model. Should product prices remain at current levels, we estimate our capital spending to be in the lower half of the expected range. The 2021 activity plan consists of operating a one rig program at Giddings, drilling multi-well pads primarily in our initial core area. In the Karnes area, we plan to complete 10 drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUCs”), most of which should be brought online during the first half of the year. Non-operated activity at Karnes is expected to increase compared to the 2020 levels. Our 2021 capital and activity plan is expected to deliver mid-single digit production growth on a year-over-year basis.

Looking at the first quarter of 2021, D&C capital should be approximately 50% of our adjusted EBITDAX, at elevated product prices. Operated activity will continue to focus on Giddings and, we expect to begin completing some of the Karnes DUCs in the latter part of the quarter. Production in the first quarter of 2021 is forecast to be relatively flat compared to fourth quarter levels, which incorporates a rough estimate of recent cold weather-related outages in the field. Oil price differentials are anticipated to be roughly a $3 per barrel discount to Magellan East Houston (“MEH”) during the first quarter.

2020 Oil and Gas Reserves Replacement and F&D Costs

Magnolia’s total proved developed reserves at year-end 2020 were 85.8 MMboe. The company added 30.4 MMboe of proved developed reserves during the year, excluding acquisitions and price related revisions and replacing 135% of 2020 production. Total costs incurred excluding property acquisition costs, exploration costs and asset retirement obligation costs were $194.9 million in 2020 resulting in organic proved developed F&D costs of $6.41 per boe.

Total 2020 proved reserves increased to 112.3 MMboe from 109.3 MMboe at year end 2019 and replaced 113% of 2020 production. Magnolia books only one year of proved undeveloped reserves and as a result, 76% of its 2020 proved reserves were developed.

Annual Report on Form 10-K

Magnolia's financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 23, 2021.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Operating Highlights For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Production: Oil (MBbls) 2,646 3,251 11,610 12,867 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,168 10,689 39,429 41,272 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 1,237 1,254 4,449 4,643 Total (Mboe) 5,577 6,287 22,631 24,389 Average daily production: Oil (Bbls/d) 28,756 35,337 31,722 35,252 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 110,522 116,185 107,728 113,074 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 13,440 13,630 12,156 12,721 Total (boe/d) 60,617 68,331 61,833 66,819 Revenues (in thousands): Oil revenues $ 106,738 $ 187,972 $ 417,891 $ 771,981 Natural gas revenues 23,010 22,537 67,248 93,745 Natural gas liquids revenues 19,487 19,200 49,367 70,416 Total revenues $ 149,235 $ 229,709 $ 534,506 $ 936,142 Average sales price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 40.34 $ 57.82 $ 35.99 $ 60.00 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.26 2.11 1.71 2.27 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 15.75 15.31 11.10 15.17 Total (per boe) $ 26.76 $ 36.54 $ 23.62 $ 38.38 NYMEX WTI (per Bbl) $ 42.67 $ 56.96 $ 39.40 $ 57.04 NYMEX Henry Hub (per Mcf) $ 2.66 $ 2.50 $ 2.08 $ 2.63 Realization to benchmark: Oil (% of WTI) 95 % 102 % 91 % 105 % Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 85 % 84 % 82 % 86 % Operating expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 17,917 $ 23,034 $ 79,192 $ 93,788 Gathering, transportation, and processing 8,067 8,908 28,645 34,924 Taxes other than income 8,376 12,904 31,250 53,728 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,080 137,629 283,353 523,572 Operating costs per boe: Lease operating expenses $ 3.21 $ 3.66 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 Gathering, transportation, and processing 1.45 1.42 1.27 1.43 Taxes other than income 1.50 2.05 1.38 2.20 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8.08 21.89 12.52 21.47

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 REVENUES Oil revenues $ 106,738 $ 187,972 $ 417,891 $ 771,981 Natural gas revenues 23,010 22,537 67,248 93,745 Natural gas liquids revenues 19,487 19,200 49,367 70,416 Total revenues 149,235 229,709 534,506 936,142 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 17,917 23,034 79,192 93,788 Gathering, transportation and processing 8,067 8,908 28,645 34,924 Taxes other than income 8,376 12,904 31,250 53,728 Exploration expense 3,744 2,724 567,333 12,741 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,315 1,416 5,718 5,512 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,080 137,629 283,353 523,572 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 14,505 14,505 General and administrative expenses 18,445 16,784 68,918 69,432 Transaction related costs — — — 438 Total operating costs and expenses 106,570 207,025 2,460,172 808,640 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 42,665 22,684 (1,925,666 ) 127,502 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from equity method investee 54 249 2,113 857 Interest expense, net (7,353 ) (6,745 ) (28,698 ) (28,356 ) Gain on derivatives, net 2,774 — 565 — Other income (expense), net 3,872 (246 ) 3,363 (238 ) Total other expense, net (653 ) (6,742 ) (22,657 ) (27,737 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,012 15,942 (1,948,323 ) 99,765 Income tax expense (benefit) — 2,311 (79,340 ) 14,760 NET INCOME (LOSS) 42,012 13,631 (1,868,983 ) 85,005 LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 14,267 5,516 (660,593 ) 34,809 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MAGNOLIA 27,745 8,115 (1,208,390 ) 50,196 LESS: Non-cash deemed dividend related to warrant exchange — — — 2,763 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 27,745 $ 8,115 $ (1,208,390 ) $ 47,433 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ (7.27 ) $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ (7.27 ) $ 0.28 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 164,907 167,331 166,270 161,886 Diluted 169,326 171,647 166,270 167,047 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING(1) 85,790 90,942 85,790 91,951

(1) Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Summary Cash Flow Data (In thousands) For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 42,012 $ 13,631 $ (1,868,983 ) $ 85,005 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,080 137,629 283,353 523,572 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 14,505 14,505 Exploration expense, non-cash 2,370 618 563,999 1,154 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,315 1,416 5,718 5,512 Amortization of deferred financing costs 918 897 3,628 3,541 Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net (2,485 ) — (277 ) — (Gain) on sale of equity method investment (5,071 ) — (5,071 ) — Deferred taxes — 2,496 (77,834 ) 14,261 Stock based compensation 1,158 2,713 10,029 11,089 Other 1,332 (156 ) (728 ) (668 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (11,133 ) (3,863 ) 524 (10,352 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,122 159,007 310,121 647,619 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of EnerVest properties — — — 4,250 Acquisitions, other — — (73,702 ) (93,221 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment 27,074 27,074 — Additions to oil and natural gas properties (40,532 ) (73,657 ) (197,858 ) (425,124 ) Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties (5,382 ) 3,481 (24,354 ) (9,911 ) Other investing (307 ) 6 (1,148 ) (242 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,147 ) (70,170 ) (269,988 ) (524,248 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from noncontrolling interest owners — — — 7,301 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (85 ) (708 ) (680 ) (1,424 ) Class A Common Stock repurchase (15,718 ) (555 ) (28,681 ) (10,277 ) Class B Common Stock repurchase — (69,093 ) — (69,093 ) Other financing activities (144 ) (337 ) (844 ) (3,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,947 ) (70,693 ) (30,205 ) (76,496 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 44,028 18,144 9,928 46,875 Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 148,533 164,489 182,633 135,758 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period $ 192,561 $ 182,633 $ 192,561 $ 182,633

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Summary Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,561 $ 182,633 Other current assets 88,965 110,585 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,149,527 3,116,757 Other assets 22,367 56,431 Total assets $ 1,453,420 $ 3,466,406 Current liabilities $ 128,949 $ 175,208 Long-term debt, net 391,115 389,835 Other long-term liabilities 93,934 172,834 Common stock 26 26 Additional paid in capital 1,712,544 1,703,362 Treasury stock (38,958 ) (10,277 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,125,450 ) 82,940 Noncontrolling interest 291,260 952,478 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,453,420 $ 3,466,406

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Costs Incurred, Proved Developed Reserves, Organic F&D Cost Per Boe and Reserve Replacement Ratio

The following tables summarize the Company's costs incurred in oil and gas property acquisition, exploration and development activities, reconciliation of changes in proved developed reserves, calculation of organic proved developed F&D cost per boe and calculation of proved developed reserve replacement ratio for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

For the Years Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Costs incurred: Proved property acquisition costs $ 49,246 $ 106,489 Unproved properties acquisition costs 25,966 29,208 Total acquisition costs 75,212 135,697 Exploration and development costs 188,352 441,482 Total costs incurred 263,564 577,179 Less: Total acquisition costs (75,212 ) (135,697 ) Less: Asset retirement obligations 12,839 (3,540 ) Less: Exploration expense (3,334 ) (11,586 ) Less: Leasehold acquisition costs (2,966 ) (10,003 ) Drilling and completion capital (A) $ 194,891 $ 416,353

For the Years Ended (In MMboe) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Proved developed reserves: Beginning of period 86.8 76.5 End of period 85.8 86.8 Increase (decrease) in proved developed reserves (1.0 ) 10.3 Production (B) 22.6 24.4 Increase in proved developed reserves plus production 21.6 34.7 Less: Purchases of reserves in place (2.0 ) (6.0 ) Less: Price-related revisions 10.8 5.4 Increase in proved developed reserves, excluding acquisitions and price-related revisions (C) 30.4 34.1

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Organic proved developed F&D cost per boe (A)/(C) $ 6.41 $ 12.21 Reserve replacement ratio (C)/(B) 135 % 140 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX

In this press release, we refer to adjusted EBITDAX, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We define adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, exploration costs, and accretion of asset retirement obligation, adjusted to exclude the effect of certain items included in net income (loss).

Our management believes that adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties may use adjusted EBITDAX in the evaluation of our Company. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of adjusted EBITDAX. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX, our most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 42,012 $ 13,631 $ (1,868,983 ) $ 85,005 Exploration expense 3,744 2,724 567,333 12,741 Asset retirement obligation accretion 1,315 1,416 5,718 5,512 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,080 137,629 283,353 523,572 Amortization of intangible assets 3,626 3,626 14,505 14,505 Interest expense, net 7,353 6,745 28,698 28,356 Income tax expense (benefit) — 2,311 (79,340 ) 14,760 EBITDAX 103,130 168,082 (1,048,716 ) 684,451 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Non-cash stock based compensation expense 1,158 2,713 10,029 11,089 Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net (2,485 ) — (277 ) — (Gain) on sale of equity method investment (5,071 ) — (5,071 ) — Inventory write down 1,386 — 1,386 — Transaction related costs(1) — — — 438 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 98,118 $ 170,795 $ 338,609 $ 695,978

(1) Transaction costs incurred related to the execution of our business combination with EnerVest, Ltd. and its affiliates and the Harvest acquisition, including legal fees, advisory fees, consulting fees, accounting fees, employee placement fees, and other transaction and facilitation costs.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock to adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Per Share Diluted EPS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Per Share Diluted EPS (In thousands, except per share data) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 27,745 $ 0.16 $ 8,115 $ 0.05 Adjustments: Impairment of unproved properties(1) 2,370 0.01 — — Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net (2,485 ) (0.01 ) — — (Gain) on sale of equity method investment (5,071 ) (0.03 ) — — Inventory write down 1,386 0.01 — — Seismic purchases 1,100 0.01 — — Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments 917 — — — ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ 25,962 $ 0.15 $ 8,115 $ 0.05 For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Per Share Diluted EPS For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Per Share Diluted EPS (In thousands, except per share data) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ (1,208,390 ) $ (7.27 ) $ 47,433 $ 0.28 Adjustments: Non-cash deemed dividend — — 2,763 0.02 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 1,381,258 8.31 — — Impairment of unproved properties(1) 563,999 3.39 — — Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net (277 ) — — — (Gain) on sale of equity method investment (5,071 ) (0.03 ) — — Inventory write down 1,386 0.01 — — Seismic purchases 1,100 0.01 — — Transaction costs — — 438 — Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments (658,210 ) (3.96 ) — — Change in estimated income tax (78,327 ) (0.48 ) (92 ) — ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CLASS A COMMON STOCK $ (2,532 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 50,542 $ 0.30

(1) Impairment of unproved properties is included within Exploration expense on the consolidated statements of operations.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss)

Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measures because it excludes the effect of certain items included in net income (loss) and adjusts for income taxes assuming the exchange of all outstanding Magnolia LLC Units and corresponding Class B Common Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted net income (loss) may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes adjusting these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 42,012 $ 13,631 $ (1,868,983 ) $ 85,005 Income tax expense (benefit) — 2,311 (79,340 ) 14,760 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,012 15,942 (1,948,323 ) 99,765 Adjustments: Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties — — 1,381,258 — Impairment of unproved properties(1) 2,370 — 563,999 — Unrealized (gain ) on derivatives, net (2,485 ) — (277 ) — (Gain) on sale of equity method investment (5,071 ) — (5,071 ) — Inventory write down 1,386 — 1,386 — Seismic purchases 1,100 — 1,100 — Transaction costs — — — 438 ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 39,312 15,942 (5,928 ) 100,203 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)(2) — 3,475 (1,293 ) 22,116 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 39,312 $ 12,467 $ (4,635 ) $ 78,087 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period 169,326 171,647 166,270 167,047 Weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding during the period(3) 85,790 90,942 85,790 91,951 Total weighted average shares of Class A and B Common Stock, including dilutive impact of other securities(3) 255,116 262,589 252,060 258,998

(1) Impairment of unproved properties is included within Exploration expense on the consolidated statements of operations. (2) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 0% and 22% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 22% for each of the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. (3) Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities less additions to oil and natural gas properties and changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties. Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as financial indicators of a company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund drilling and completion activities, fund acquisitions, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Free cash flow, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity, but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

For the Quarters Ended For the Years Ended (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,122 $ 159,007 $ 310,121 $ 647,619 Add back: net change in operating assets and liabilities 11,133 3,863 (524 ) 10,352 Cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities 90,255 162,870 309,597 657,971 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (40,532 ) (73,657 ) (197,858 ) (425,124 ) Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties (5,382 ) 3,481 (24,354 ) (9,911 ) Free cash flow $ 44,341 $ 92,694 $ 87,385 $ 222,936

