Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
|
Fourth Quarter Summary Financial Results:
(In millions, except per share data)
For the
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2020
Net income
$
42.0
Earnings per share - diluted
0.16
Adjusted net income(1)
39.3
Adjusted earnings per share(1)
0.15
Adjusted EBITDAX(1)
98.1
Capital expenditures - D&C
39.6
Cash balance as of December 31, 2020
$
192.6
Diluted weighted average total shares outstanding(2)
255.1
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights:
- Magnolia reported fourth quarter 2020 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $27.7 million, or $0.16 per share. Fourth quarter 2020 total net income was $42.0 million and adjusted net income was $39.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDAX for full year 2020 was $338.6 million with total drilling and completions (“D&C”) capital representing 58% of adjusted EBITDAX, and in line with our business model which is committed to capital discipline. Adjusted EBITDAX was $98.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
- D&C capital during the fourth quarter of $39.6 million represented 40% of adjusted EBITDAX, and better than our earlier guidance due to improved efficiencies at our Giddings asset as well as stronger than expected product prices.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.1 million during the fourth quarter and $310.1 million during full-year 2020 and the Company generated free cash flow(1) of $44.3 million during the fourth quarter and $87.4 million during full-year 2020.
- Total production in the fourth quarter 2020 increased 12% sequentially to 60.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”), and above the high-end of our guidance range due to better-than expected performance from new wells completed in the Giddings area.
- Production at Giddings achieved record levels in the fourth quarter with total volumes of 28.3 Mboe/d and oil production of 8.5 Mbbl/d increasing sequentially by 39% and 70%, respectively.
- Magnolia brought online 6 new wells in the initial core development area bringing the total well count here to 20 wells. Production for the 6 new wells is outperforming the average of the earlier core area wells increasing the 90-day production rate for this 70,000-acre area by 4% to 1,621 Boe/d (52% oil).
- During the fourth quarter, Magnolia brought 2 additional wells online that were approximately 20 miles from the initial core area. These wells, which were expected to be gassier, had average 90-day production rates of 543 Bbl/d of oil and 7.3 MMcf/d of natural gas per well.
- During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 2.4 million shares of its Class A Common Stock, or about 1% of the total share count, for $15.7 million as part of our ongoing share repurchase program. Repurchases during full-year 2020 totaled 4.5 million shares for $28.7 million, and our Board recently increased the repurchase authorization by 10 million shares.
- Magnolia expects to begin paying a cash dividend during 2021.
|
(1)
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDAX, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
|
(2)
|
Weighted average total shares outstanding include diluted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period and shares of Class B Common Stock, which are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
- Magnolia added 30.4 MMboe of proved developed reserves, excluding acquisitions and price-related revisions, representing the reserve additions from our 2020 drilling program and replaced 135% of the 2020 production. These proved developed additions provide an organic proved developed Finding & Development (“F&D”) cost of $6.41/boe(3).
- Magnolia ended the quarter with approximately $192.6 million of cash on its balance sheet and remains undrawn on its $450.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company has no debt maturities until 2026 and has no plans to increase its debt levels.
“Magnolia ended 2020 with very strong fourth quarter operational and financial performance. Despite last year’s challenging environment, our policy of low financial leverage, commitment to capital discipline and high-quality assets allowed us to exit 2020 in better shape than when we entered,” said Magnolia Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Chazen. “We increased our quarterly production by nearly 12% sequentially while spending only 40% of our adjusted EBITDAX and, repurchasing 2.4 million Magnolia shares or roughly 1% of the outstanding shares. We achieved all this while building our year-end cash position to more than $190 million.
“While we had numerous accomplishments last year, none were more meaningful than the significant strides made in advancing the Giddings assets from appraisal mode to multi-well pad development. Including the 6 new wells completed during the fourth quarter, our 90-day average production rate in our initial core development area has increased 4% to 1,621 Boe/d with an average oil rate of 846 Bbl/d. We also completed 2 additional successful wells that were 20 miles outside of this core area which may provide for additional high-return development potential over time.
“Importantly, we have lowered our overall well costs in Giddings to approximately $6 million from $8.5 million during 2019 as a result of improved efficiencies and our ability to drill wells nearly twice as fast. The impact of our success in Giddings has resulted in improved capital efficiency, lower F&D costs and higher pretax margins for the overall business.
“We entered 2021 in a strong financial position and with considerable operational momentum driven by our Giddings asset. Our capital spending plan for the year is expected to be no more than 60% of our Adjusted EBITDAX, and consistent with our business model. We expect that this level of spending and activity to provide full-year 2021 production growth of between 5% to 8% compared to 2020 volumes.
“Most of the remaining 40% of unallocated cash flow after capital and interest expense will be dedicated to small, bolt-on property acquisitions and share repurchases. The intent of these actions is to enhance the value of the stock by improving our metrics on a per share basis. We expect to reduce our outstanding shares by roughly 1% per quarter through share repurchases, which should result in annual production per share growth of approximately 10%. In addition to these value enhancing activities, Magnolia intends to begin paying a cash dividend in mid-2021.”
Operational Update
Fourth quarter total company production averaged 60.6 Mboe/d, an increase of 12% from third quarter 2020 levels and exceeding the high end of our guidance range. The higher production outcome was a result of stronger than expected results from the 8 Giddings wells Magnolia brought online during the quarter. Giddings and Other production averaged 28.3 Mboe/d representing a 39% increase in sequential volumes. Oil production at Giddings averaged 8.5 Bbl/d, an increase of 70% sequentially. Production in the Karnes area averaged 32.3 Mboe/d during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decline of 5% sequentially, as we did not complete any operated wells during the period.
Magnolia continues to operate one rig drilling multi-well pads in our Giddings area. Total well costs associated with drilling, completion and hook up have recently declined to $6.2 million per well as operating efficiencies continue to improve. At the current pace of drilling, a single rig can drill approximately 20 to 24 wells per year as drilling days per well continue to decline.
During the fourth quarter, Magnolia brought online 8 wells, 6 of which were located in the 70,000-acre initial core area. The company has now drilled and completed a total of 20 wells in this area. The 6 new wells exceeded the average of the prior 14 wells bringing the updated 90-day average for the 20 total wells to 846 Bbl/d and 4.7 MMcf/d.
|
|
Initial Core Giddings Area Results 90-Day Average
|
|
Current
|
|
Previous(4)
|
Well Count
|
20
|
|
14
|
Bopd
|
846
|
|
783
|
Boe/d (2-Stream)
|
1,621
|
|
1,557
Magnolia also brought online a 2-well pad located approximately 20 miles outside the initial core area and were expected to be gassier than the average Giddings well in the core area. These wells had a 90-day average production rate of 543 Bbl/d of oil and 7.3 MMcf/d of natural gas per well, which were ahead of our expectations.
|(3)
|
Organic F&D costs per boe means total costs incurred as defined by GAAP excluding property acquisition costs, exploration costs and asset retirement obligation costs divided by the summation of annual proved developed reserves, on a boe basis, attributable to extensions, revisions of previous estimates (excluding price revisions) and transfers from proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2019.
|
(4)
|
The core Giddings area 90-day average production rate was previously disclosed in the Q2 2020 press release, filed with the SEC on exhibit 99.1 of form 8-K on August 5, 2020.
Updated Guidance
For 2021, Magnolia expects to spend approximately 50% to 60% of our adjusted EBITDAX for drilling and completing wells, which is consistent with our business model. Should product prices remain at current levels, we estimate our capital spending to be in the lower half of the expected range. The 2021 activity plan consists of operating a one rig program at Giddings, drilling multi-well pads primarily in our initial core area. In the Karnes area, we plan to complete 10 drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUCs”), most of which should be brought online during the first half of the year. Non-operated activity at Karnes is expected to increase compared to the 2020 levels. Our 2021 capital and activity plan is expected to deliver mid-single digit production growth on a year-over-year basis.
Looking at the first quarter of 2021, D&C capital should be approximately 50% of our adjusted EBITDAX, at elevated product prices. Operated activity will continue to focus on Giddings and, we expect to begin completing some of the Karnes DUCs in the latter part of the quarter. Production in the first quarter of 2021 is forecast to be relatively flat compared to fourth quarter levels, which incorporates a rough estimate of recent cold weather-related outages in the field. Oil price differentials are anticipated to be roughly a $3 per barrel discount to Magellan East Houston (“MEH”) during the first quarter.
2020 Oil and Gas Reserves Replacement and F&D Costs
Magnolia’s total proved developed reserves at year-end 2020 were 85.8 MMboe. The company added 30.4 MMboe of proved developed reserves during the year, excluding acquisitions and price related revisions and replacing 135% of 2020 production. Total costs incurred excluding property acquisition costs, exploration costs and asset retirement obligation costs were $194.9 million in 2020 resulting in organic proved developed F&D costs of $6.41 per boe.
Total 2020 proved reserves increased to 112.3 MMboe from 109.3 MMboe at year end 2019 and replaced 113% of 2020 production. Magnolia books only one year of proved undeveloped reserves and as a result, 76% of its 2020 proved reserves were developed.
Annual Report on Form 10-K
Magnolia's financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 23, 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast
Magnolia will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) to discuss these operating and financial results. Interested parties may join the webcast by visiting Magnolia's website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Magnolia's website following completion of the call.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Magnolia’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words could, should, will, may, believe, anticipate, intend, estimate, expect, project, the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Magnolia disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Magnolia cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Magnolia, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. In addition, Magnolia cautions you that the forward looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the length, scope and severity of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, including the effects of related public health concerns and the impact of continued actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic and its impact on commodity prices, supply and demand considerations, and storage capacity; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Magnolia; (iii) Magnolia’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Magnolia to grow and manage growth profitably; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (v) the possibility that Magnolia may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Magnolia’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. Magnolia’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Operating Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Production:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (MBbls)
|
|
2,646
|
|
|
3,251
|
|
|
11,610
|
|
|
12,867
|
|
Natural gas (MMcf)
|
|
10,168
|
|
|
10,689
|
|
|
39,429
|
|
|
41,272
|
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|
|
1,237
|
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
4,449
|
|
|
4,643
|
|
Total (Mboe)
|
|
5,577
|
|
|
6,287
|
|
|
22,631
|
|
|
24,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average daily production:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (Bbls/d)
|
|
28,756
|
|
|
35,337
|
|
|
31,722
|
|
|
35,252
|
|
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|
|
110,522
|
|
|
116,185
|
|
|
107,728
|
|
|
113,074
|
|
Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)
|
|
13,440
|
|
|
13,630
|
|
|
12,156
|
|
|
12,721
|
|
Total (boe/d)
|
|
60,617
|
|
|
68,331
|
|
|
61,833
|
|
|
66,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil revenues
|
|
$
|
106,738
|
|
|
$
|
187,972
|
|
|
$
|
417,891
|
|
|
$
|
771,981
|
|
Natural gas revenues
|
|
23,010
|
|
|
22,537
|
|
|
67,248
|
|
|
93,745
|
|
Natural gas liquids revenues
|
|
19,487
|
|
|
19,200
|
|
|
49,367
|
|
|
70,416
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
149,235
|
|
|
$
|
229,709
|
|
|
$
|
534,506
|
|
|
$
|
936,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average sales price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (per Bbl)
|
|
$
|
40.34
|
|
|
$
|
57.82
|
|
|
$
|
35.99
|
|
|
$
|
60.00
|
|
Natural gas (per Mcf)
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
2.11
|
|
|
1.71
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|
|
15.75
|
|
|
15.31
|
|
|
11.10
|
|
|
15.17
|
|
Total (per boe)
|
|
$
|
26.76
|
|
|
$
|
36.54
|
|
|
$
|
23.62
|
|
|
$
|
38.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NYMEX WTI (per Bbl)
|
|
$
|
42.67
|
|
|
$
|
56.96
|
|
|
$
|
39.40
|
|
|
$
|
57.04
|
|
NYMEX Henry Hub (per Mcf)
|
|
$
|
2.66
|
|
|
$
|
2.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
$
|
2.63
|
|
Realization to benchmark:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (% of WTI)
|
|
95
|
%
|
|
102
|
%
|
|
91
|
%
|
|
105
|
%
|
Natural gas (% of Henry Hub)
|
|
85
|
%
|
|
84
|
%
|
|
82
|
%
|
|
86
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
|
$
|
17,917
|
|
|
$
|
23,034
|
|
|
$
|
79,192
|
|
|
$
|
93,788
|
|
Gathering, transportation, and processing
|
|
8,067
|
|
|
8,908
|
|
|
28,645
|
|
|
34,924
|
|
Taxes other than income
|
|
8,376
|
|
|
12,904
|
|
|
31,250
|
|
|
53,728
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
45,080
|
|
|
137,629
|
|
|
283,353
|
|
|
523,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs per boe:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
|
$
|
3.21
|
|
|
$
|
3.66
|
|
|
$
|
3.50
|
|
|
$
|
3.85
|
|
Gathering, transportation, and processing
|
|
1.45
|
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.43
|
|
Taxes other than income
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
2.20
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
8.08
|
|
|
21.89
|
|
|
12.52
|
|
|
21.47
|
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil revenues
|
|
$
|
106,738
|
|
|
|
$
|
187,972
|
|
|
|
$
|
417,891
|
|
|
|
$
|
771,981
|
|
|
Natural gas revenues
|
|
23,010
|
|
|
|
22,537
|
|
|
|
67,248
|
|
|
|
93,745
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids revenues
|
|
19,487
|
|
|
|
19,200
|
|
|
|
49,367
|
|
|
|
70,416
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
149,235
|
|
|
|
229,709
|
|
|
|
534,506
|
|
|
|
936,142
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease operating expenses
|
|
17,917
|
|
|
|
23,034
|
|
|
|
79,192
|
|
|
|
93,788
|
|
|
Gathering, transportation and processing
|
|
8,067
|
|
|
|
8,908
|
|
|
|
28,645
|
|
|
|
34,924
|
|
|
Taxes other than income
|
|
8,376
|
|
|
|
12,904
|
|
|
|
31,250
|
|
|
|
53,728
|
|
|
Exploration expense
|
|
3,744
|
|
|
|
2,724
|
|
|
|
567,333
|
|
|
|
12,741
|
|
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,381,258
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligation accretion
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
|
5,512
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
45,080
|
|
|
|
137,629
|
|
|
|
283,353
|
|
|
|
523,572
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
18,445
|
|
|
|
16,784
|
|
|
|
68,918
|
|
|
|
69,432
|
|
|
Transaction related costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
106,570
|
|
|
|
207,025
|
|
|
|
2,460,172
|
|
|
|
808,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
42,665
|
|
|
|
22,684
|
|
|
|
(1,925,666
|
)
|
|
|
127,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from equity method investee
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
2,113
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(7,353
|
)
|
|
|
(6,745
|
)
|
|
|
(28,698
|
)
|
|
|
(28,356
|
)
|
|
Gain on derivatives, net
|
|
2,774
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
3,872
|
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
3,363
|
|
|
|
(238
|
)
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
(653
|
)
|
|
|
(6,742
|
)
|
|
|
(22,657
|
)
|
|
|
(27,737
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
15,942
|
|
|
|
(1,948,323
|
)
|
|
|
99,765
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,311
|
|
|
|
(79,340
|
)
|
|
|
14,760
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
13,631
|
|
|
|
(1,868,983
|
)
|
|
|
85,005
|
|
|
LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
14,267
|
|
|
|
5,516
|
|
|
|
(660,593
|
)
|
|
|
34,809
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MAGNOLIA
|
|
27,745
|
|
|
|
8,115
|
|
|
|
(1,208,390
|
)
|
|
|
50,196
|
|
|
LESS: Non-cash deemed dividend related to warrant exchange
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|
|
$
|
27,745
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,208,390
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
47,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
164,907
|
|
|
|
167,331
|
|
|
|
166,270
|
|
|
|
161,886
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
169,326
|
|
|
|
171,647
|
|
|
|
166,270
|
|
|
|
167,047
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING(1)
|
|
85,790
|
|
|
|
90,942
|
|
|
|
85,790
|
|
|
|
91,951
|
|
|
(1)
|
Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Summary Cash Flow Data
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
$
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,631
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,868,983
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
85,005
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
45,080
|
|
|
|
137,629
|
|
|
|
283,353
|
|
|
|
523,572
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
|
Exploration expense, non-cash
|
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
618
|
|
|
|
563,999
|
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,381,258
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligation accretion
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
|
5,512
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
918
|
|
|
|
897
|
|
|
|
3,628
|
|
|
|
3,541
|
|
|
Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net
|
|
(2,485
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(Gain) on sale of equity method investment
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,496
|
|
|
|
(77,834
|
)
|
|
|
14,261
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
|
2,713
|
|
|
|
10,029
|
|
|
|
11,089
|
|
|
Other
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
|
(728
|
)
|
|
|
(668
|
)
|
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(11,133
|
)
|
|
|
(3,863
|
)
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
(10,352
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
79,122
|
|
|
|
159,007
|
|
|
|
310,121
|
|
|
|
647,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of EnerVest properties
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,250
|
|
|
Acquisitions, other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(73,702
|
)
|
|
|
(93,221
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of equity method investment
|
|
27,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,074
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(40,532
|
)
|
|
|
(73,657
|
)
|
|
|
(197,858
|
)
|
|
|
(425,124
|
)
|
|
Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(5,382
|
)
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
|
|
(24,354
|
)
|
|
|
(9,911
|
)
|
|
Other investing
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(1,148
|
)
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(19,147
|
)
|
|
|
(70,170
|
)
|
|
|
(269,988
|
)
|
|
|
(524,248
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owners
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,301
|
|
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
(708
|
)
|
|
|
(680
|
)
|
|
|
(1,424
|
)
|
|
Class A Common Stock repurchase
|
|
(15,718
|
)
|
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
|
(28,681
|
)
|
|
|
(10,277
|
)
|
|
Class B Common Stock repurchase
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(69,093
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(69,093
|
)
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
|
(844
|
)
|
|
|
(3,003
|
)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(15,947
|
)
|
|
|
(70,693
|
)
|
|
|
(30,205
|
)
|
|
|
(76,496
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
44,028
|
|
|
|
18,144
|
|
|
|
9,928
|
|
|
|
46,875
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period
|
|
148,533
|
|
|
|
164,489
|
|
|
|
182,633
|
|
|
|
135,758
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents – End of period
|
|
$
|
192,561
|
|
|
|
$
|
182,633
|
|
|
|
$
|
192,561
|
|
|
|
$
|
182,633
|
|
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Summary Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
192,561
|
|
|
|
$
|
182,633
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
88,965
|
|
|
|
110,585
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
1,149,527
|
|
|
|
3,116,757
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
22,367
|
|
|
|
56,431
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,453,420
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,466,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
$
|
128,949
|
|
|
|
$
|
175,208
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
391,115
|
|
|
|
389,835
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
93,934
|
|
|
|
172,834
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
1,712,544
|
|
|
|
1,703,362
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(38,958
|
)
|
|
|
(10,277
|
)
|
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
(1,125,450
|
)
|
|
|
82,940
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
291,260
|
|
|
|
952,478
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,453,420
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,466,406
|
|
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Costs Incurred, Proved Developed Reserves, Organic F&D Cost Per Boe and Reserve Replacement Ratio
The following tables summarize the Company's costs incurred in oil and gas property acquisition, exploration and development activities, reconciliation of changes in proved developed reserves, calculation of organic proved developed F&D cost per boe and calculation of proved developed reserve replacement ratio for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
|
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Costs incurred:
|
|
|
|
|
Proved property acquisition costs
|
|
$
|
49,246
|
|
|
|
$
|
106,489
|
|
|
Unproved properties acquisition costs
|
|
25,966
|
|
|
|
29,208
|
|
|
Total acquisition costs
|
|
75,212
|
|
|
|
135,697
|
|
|
Exploration and development costs
|
|
188,352
|
|
|
|
441,482
|
|
|
Total costs incurred
|
|
263,564
|
|
|
|
577,179
|
|
|
Less: Total acquisition costs
|
|
(75,212
|
)
|
|
|
(135,697
|
)
|
|
Less: Asset retirement obligations
|
|
12,839
|
|
|
|
(3,540
|
)
|
|
Less: Exploration expense
|
|
(3,334
|
)
|
|
|
(11,586
|
)
|
|
Less: Leasehold acquisition costs
|
|
(2,966
|
)
|
|
|
(10,003
|
)
|
|
Drilling and completion capital
|
(A)
|
$
|
194,891
|
|
|
|
$
|
416,353
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
(In MMboe)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Proved developed reserves:
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
|
76.5
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
85.8
|
|
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in proved developed reserves
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
Production
|
(B)
|
22.6
|
|
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
Increase in proved developed reserves plus production
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
34.7
|
|
|
Less: Purchases of reserves in place
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
Less: Price-related revisions
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
Increase in proved developed reserves, excluding acquisitions and price-related revisions
|
(C)
|
30.4
|
|
|
|
34.1
|
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Organic proved developed F&D cost per boe
|
(A)/(C)
|
$
|
6.41
|
|
|
$
|
12.21
|
|
Reserve replacement ratio
|
(C)/(B)
|
135
|
%
|
|
140
|
%
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX
In this press release, we refer to adjusted EBITDAX, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We define adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, exploration costs, and accretion of asset retirement obligation, adjusted to exclude the effect of certain items included in net income (loss).
Our management believes that adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties may use adjusted EBITDAX in the evaluation of our Company. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of adjusted EBITDAX. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX, our most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:
|
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
$
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,631
|
|
|
$
|
(1,868,983
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
85,005
|
|
Exploration expense
|
|
3,744
|
|
|
|
2,724
|
|
|
567,333
|
|
|
|
12,741
|
|
Asset retirement obligation accretion
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
|
5,512
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
45,080
|
|
|
|
137,629
|
|
|
283,353
|
|
|
|
523,572
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
|
3,626
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
|
|
14,505
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
7,353
|
|
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
28,698
|
|
|
|
28,356
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,311
|
|
|
(79,340
|
)
|
|
|
14,760
|
|
EBITDAX
|
|
103,130
|
|
|
|
168,082
|
|
|
(1,048,716
|
)
|
|
|
684,451
|
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,381,258
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash stock based compensation expense
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
|
2,713
|
|
|
10,029
|
|
|
|
11,089
|
|
Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net
|
|
(2,485
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gain) on sale of equity method investment
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory write down
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction related costs(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
Adjusted EBITDAX
|
|
$
|
98,118
|
|
|
|
$
|
170,795
|
|
|
$
|
338,609
|
|
|
|
$
|
695,978
|
|
(1)
|
Transaction costs incurred related to the execution of our business combination with EnerVest, Ltd. and its affiliates and the Harvest acquisition, including legal fees, advisory fees, consulting fees, accounting fees, employee placement fees, and other transaction and facilitation costs.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock to adjusted earnings
Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
|
|
For the Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2020
|
|
Per
Share
Diluted
EPS
|
|
For the Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2019
|
|
Per
Share
Diluted
EPS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
27,745
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of unproved properties(1)
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net
|
(2,485
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gain) on sale of equity method investment
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory write down
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Seismic purchases
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments
|
917
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
$
|
25,962
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
|
|
Per
Share
Diluted
EPS
|
|
For the
|
|
Per
Share
Diluted
EPS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
(1,208,390
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(7.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
47,433
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash deemed dividend
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,763
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|
1,381,258
|
|
|
|
8.31
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of unproved properties(1)
|
563,999
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unrealized (gain) on derivatives, net
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gain) on sale of equity method investment
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory write down
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Seismic purchases
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Noncontrolling interest impact of adjustments
|
(658,210
|
)
|
|
|
(3.96
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in estimated income tax
|
(78,327
|
)
|
|
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
$
|
(2,532
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
50,542
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
(1)
|
Impairment of unproved properties is included within Exploration expense on the consolidated statements of operations.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss)
Our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measures because it excludes the effect of certain items included in net income (loss) and adjusts for income taxes assuming the exchange of all outstanding Magnolia LLC Units and corresponding Class B Common Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted net income (loss) may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, and capital structure, among other factors. Management believes adjusting these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,631
|
|
|
$
|
(1,868,983
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
85,005
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,311
|
|
|
(79,340
|
)
|
|
|
14,760
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
42,012
|
|
|
|
15,942
|
|
|
(1,948,323
|
)
|
|
|
99,765
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,381,258
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of unproved properties(1)
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
563,999
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Unrealized (gain ) on derivatives, net
|
(2,485
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gain) on sale of equity method investment
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,071
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory write down
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Seismic purchases
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
39,312
|
|
|
|
15,942
|
|
|
(5,928
|
)
|
|
|
100,203
|
|
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)(2)
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,475
|
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
|
|
22,116
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
39,312
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,467
|
|
|
$
|
(4,635
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
78,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding during the period
|
169,326
|
|
|
|
171,647
|
|
|
166,270
|
|
|
|
167,047
|
|
Weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding during the period(3)
|
85,790
|
|
|
|
90,942
|
|
|
85,790
|
|
|
|
91,951
|
|
Total weighted average shares of Class A and B Common Stock, including dilutive impact of other securities(3)
|
255,116
|
|
|
|
262,589
|
|
|
252,060
|
|
|
|
258,998
|
|
(1)
|
Impairment of unproved properties is included within Exploration expense on the consolidated statements of operations.
|
(2)
|
Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 0% and 22% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 22% for each of the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
|
(3)
|
Shares of Class B Common Stock, and corresponding Magnolia LLC Units, are anti-dilutive in the calculation of weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities less additions to oil and natural gas properties and changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties. Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as financial indicators of a company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund drilling and completion activities, fund acquisitions, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Free cash flow, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity, but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.
|
|
|
For the Quarters Ended
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
79,122
|
|
|
|
$
|
159,007
|
|
|
|
$
|
310,121
|
|
|
|
$
|
647,619
|
|
|
Add back: net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
11,133
|
|
|
|
3,863
|
|
|
|
(524
|
)
|
|
|
10,352
|
|
|
Cash flows from operations before net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
90,255
|
|
|
|
162,870
|
|
|
|
309,597
|
|
|
|
657,971
|
|
|
Additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(40,532
|
)
|
|
|
(73,657
|
)
|
|
|
(197,858
|
)
|
|
|
(425,124
|
)
|
|
Changes in working capital associated with additions to oil and natural gas properties
|
|
(5,382
|
)
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
|
|
(24,354
|
)
|
|
|
(9,911
|
)
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
44,341
|
|
|
|
$
|
92,694
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,385
|
|
|
|
$
|
222,936
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005899/en/
