Core-Mark Announces Fourth Quarter & Year-End 2020 Investor Call

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE), announced today that it will release its earnings before the market opens on Monday, March 1, 2021 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and will host an investor call later that morning at 8:00 a.m. Central time. This call may be accessed by dialing 800-588-4973 using the code 50101500. The call may also be listened to on the Company’s website www.core-mark.com.



An audio replay will be available via webcast at www.core-mark.com for approximately 90 days following the call.