Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. Announces Marketed Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE:DRUG) (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”) announces that it has commenced an underwritten marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Eight Capital is acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”). The number of Units to be sold, the offering price and the terms of the Units will be determined in the course of marketing and there can be no assurance as to completion of the Offering, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Underwriters, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s short form prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for its research and development activities, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

The preliminary short form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.