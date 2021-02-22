 

Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com




Wertpapier


Zeit
18.02.21
Flexion Therapeutics to Advance Investigational Gene Therapy FX201 into High Dose Cohort of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Knee Osteoarthritis and Expand Low and Mid Dose Treatment Groups
01.02.21
National Basketball Retired Players Association, Sheryl Swoopes and Flexion Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Raise Awareness of ZILRETTA