Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021.



To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.