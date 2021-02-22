 

Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Dividend and Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 19, 2021.

The Company also announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program (the “Program”) which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 770,000 shares of its common stock, subject to certain limitations and conditions. The Program is effective immediately and will continue for a period ending on February 18, 2024. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock and there is no assurance that the Company will do so. Based on market conditions, repurchases will generally be made from time to time in the open market.

“We believe the stock repurchase program will allow us to effectively manage capital while also enhancing shareholder value,” said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman.

Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of Alerus Financial Corporation. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Alerus Financial Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Dividend and Announces Stock Repurchase Program Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Alerus Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $10.2 Million