MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 6978175.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results and 10-K filing will be issued after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2020. The financial results, 10-K and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.